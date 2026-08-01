What The Cast Of The Joy Luck Club Looks Like Now

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In 1993, women of all backgrounds flocked to theaters to watch "The Joy Luck Club." Based on the bestselling novel by Amy Tan, the groundbreaking film follows the stories of eight women: four mothers who left China under difficult circumstances during World War II, and their American-born daughters who struggle to understand and relate to them. Although some aspects of the film are specific to the culture and era, the themes are universal, and the mother-daughter stories and reunions are guaranteed to make you cry. "Anyone with parents or children, which is to say, everyone, will identify with the way that the hopes of one generation can become both the restraints and the inspirations of the next," wrote noted film critic Roger Ebert. He also applauded the film's Asian cast and themes: "'The Joy Luck Club' is like a flowering of talent that has been waiting so long to be celebrated." What does that talent look like now?

More than just another acting job for the stars, "The Joy Luck Club" has made lifelong friends out of the women who played the younger generation. Speaking to the "Today" show for the movie's 30th anniversary in 2025, the actors laughed about their frequent group chat sessions and slammed the film's total snubbing at Oscar time: "It was not even nominated for a screenplay," noted Ming-Na Wen, who played June. "It has to be addressed."

Still, the film paved the way for greater inclusion of Asian professionals and stories in mainstream media. Rosalind Chao (who played Rose) mused in the aforementioned interview, "That's my dream for us: that we break into the tapestry, that we're not considered 'exotic' anymore." Here's a look at what these accomplished actors are up to now. (And if you've never read anything by Amy Tan, this book is the one you should start with.)