Winona Ryder's Signature Short Hair Styles From The '90s Deserve To Make A Comeback

Looking for some unique inspiration for your next haircut? Winona Ryder had an array of iconic short hair styles in the '90s that were beautiful, edgy, cool, and timeless — and each one is more than worthy of a comeback in the modern era. It's true that Ryder has had a stunning transformation over her decades-long career, but there is something about her '90s-era beauty that really stands out for the "Dracula" star.

In an August 2025 interview with Elle UK, the "Edward Scissorhands" star looked back on this time in her life. "All during the '90s I cut my own hair," Ryder shockingly revealed, demonstrating how she would put her head down and cut it in a choppy, unplanned way with scissors. "And I did that for most of any of my short hair," she added. "You'd start with the bangs, and then you'd, unfortunately, have to take it all off."

Because of her completely random and unplanned way to style her hair, Ryder admitted in the interview that she was "incredibly surprised and flattered" when this short hairstyle became popular, with girls bringing her picture into their hair salons and asking for recreations. Little did they know they could have just done it at home by themselves! Now, we are obsessed with these looks once again, which is no surprise given that short hair styles dominated the red carpet in 2026.