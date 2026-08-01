The Cutest Photos Of Big Bang Theory Besties Mayim Bialik & Melissa Rauch

Making friends at work is nothing new, but when people become close on the job, it isn't all that often that one of them was already a big fan of the other. That's what happened to Melissa Rauch when Mayim Bialik joined the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" at the end of the third season. Rauch grew up watching Bialik on her hit 1990s sitcom "Blossom," famous for the outfits — including the flowered hats — Bialik wore on the show. Rauch fretted over telling Bialik about her obsession, revealing to People, "I was in this dilemma of, 'Do I let her know now that I am a super fan?' I have pictures of me as 'Blossom' for Halloween as a kid, I knew the whole dance."

Rauch finally came clean, and Bialik took it in stride. The two became great friends, spending nearly a decade working together. And, while "TBBT" ended in 2019, Rauch and Bialik have stayed close. Along with Bialik playing herself on Rauch's reboot of "Night Court," Rauch has been a guest on Bialik's podcast, and the chemistry between the two is undeniable. But if there was any doubt, seeing how adorable the duo are together when they aren't playing their famous characters should be proof enough.