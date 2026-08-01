The Cutest Photos Of Big Bang Theory Besties Mayim Bialik & Melissa Rauch
Making friends at work is nothing new, but when people become close on the job, it isn't all that often that one of them was already a big fan of the other. That's what happened to Melissa Rauch when Mayim Bialik joined the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" at the end of the third season. Rauch grew up watching Bialik on her hit 1990s sitcom "Blossom," famous for the outfits — including the flowered hats — Bialik wore on the show. Rauch fretted over telling Bialik about her obsession, revealing to People, "I was in this dilemma of, 'Do I let her know now that I am a super fan?' I have pictures of me as 'Blossom' for Halloween as a kid, I knew the whole dance."
Rauch finally came clean, and Bialik took it in stride. The two became great friends, spending nearly a decade working together. And, while "TBBT" ended in 2019, Rauch and Bialik have stayed close. Along with Bialik playing herself on Rauch's reboot of "Night Court," Rauch has been a guest on Bialik's podcast, and the chemistry between the two is undeniable. But if there was any doubt, seeing how adorable the duo are together when they aren't playing their famous characters should be proof enough.
Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, and Jim Parsons played host
Chuck Lorre, creator of "The Big Bang Theory," launched a UCLA scholarship named after the show in 2015 to help STEM students meet their full potential. During the scholarship's first year, the recipients were brought to the set of the hit series and, as seen here, were shown around by none other than Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, and Melissa Rauch.
The three stars and the students all appeared to have a good time, but it's hard to ignore just how cute Bialik and Rauch are looking in the photo. The two friends know how to brighten up a room.
An on-set selfie showed just how cute Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch are
Mayim Bialik snapped this behind-the-scenes selfie with Melissa Rauch while working on "The Big Bang Theory" in 2016. Both actors joined the show in the third season back in 2009, and had spent the last seven years together when this pic was taken.
2016 was also the year Bialik caused a stir on the set of "The Big Bang Theory," when she hinted at pay disparities between cast members on the show, leading to reports that she and Kaley Cuoco were feuding. Whatever happened with Cuoco, it didn't hurt Bialik's friendship with Rauch.
Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch dazzled at the People's Choice Awards
The 2017 People's Choice Awards was a big night for "The Big Bang Theory," which walked away with the "Favorite Network TV Comedy" award. And while the whole cast surely looked great that night, it's hard to imagine any of them looked better than Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. With Bialik in red and Rauch in black, the outfits of the two friends complemented one another, and their friendship can be felt through the photo itself.
The women of The Big Bang Theory have some fun on set
Melissa Rauch shared this photo of herself and her "The Big Bang Theory" costars Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik looking adorably goofy while filming the final season of the sitcom in 2019. Whatever issues Bialik and Cuoco may have had three years prior appear to have been hashed out.
In 2017, it was reported that Cuoco and the other "TBBT" original cast members all took pay cuts so that Rauch and Bialik both got raises. The moment showed the world that the actors on the hit series weren't just pretending to get along on camera.
Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, and Kaley Cuoco played Wheaton's Angels
Melissa Rauch also shared this shot from 2019 on her Instagram, writing, "Wheaton's Angels 4-Everrrrr!" In the photo, Rauch, Mayim Bialik, and Kaley Cuoco recreated the famous "Charlie's Angels" poses with iconic TV nerd Wil Wheaton, famous for playing Wesley Crusher on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Wheaton appeared in several episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" as a fictionalized version of himself.
The photo only reinforces that if there were any issues between the stars at one point, all offenses had been forgotten. Rauch, Bialik, and Cuoco — as well as a very happy-looking Wheaton — all clearly get along.
Melissa Rauch didn't do so well on Jeopardy, but at least Mayim Bialik was there for her
Melissa Rauch competed on "Celebrity Jeopardy" in 2022, facing off against Ray Romano and Joel Kim Booster, and while she didn't win, one of her answers did become a meme. Rauch may not have felt great about her performance on the game show, but at least her friend Mayim Bialik was there, acting as host.
The two friends took a quick selfie while on the set of the historic trivia series, showing off Bialik's cute glasses and Rauch's bangs. Based on Rauch's smile, the photo probably happened before she failed to get the answer for Final Jeopardy.
Melissa Rauch brought out her Blossom hat when Mayim Bialik was on Night Court
Melissa Rauch used her "Big Bang Theory" clout to star in "Night Court," a sequel to the original show that debuted in the 1980s. Rauch produced the show with her husband, Winston Beigel. For the show's third season, Rauch asked her pal Mayim Bialik to guest star as herself in an episode. Rauch shared this selfie of her and Bialik on the "Night Court" set on Instagram. Rauch's adorable sunflower hat is a callback to the types of hats Bialik famously wore on "Blossom."
John Larroquette snuck into a Mellissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik selfie
Mayim Bialik shared her own memories of her time on the "Night Court" set on Instagram, including this cute shot of her, Melissa Rauch, and original "Night Court" star John Larroquette. Bialik appearing in the episode was more than just a chance for her to reunite with her "Big Bang Theory" bestie; she also got to see one of her TV dads again. While she was still on "Blossom," Bialik pulled double duty and played Larroquette's daughter on three episodes of "The John Larroquette Show."
Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch became part of Hollywood history
One of the greatest honors an actor can receive is having their handprints forever saved in concrete in front of Hollywood's famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre (aka TCL Chinese Theatre). The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" was given that honor in 2019, and, based on this photo, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch were very excited to be a part of the ceremony. The two actors were all smiles and bright eyes as they laid their hands into the wet cement, literally solidifying their place in TV history right next to each other.