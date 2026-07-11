What The Surviving Cast Of Hit '80s Sitcom Night Court Looks Like Today
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Beloved workplace ensembles were a defining trait of notable sitcoms far beyond the conception of "The Office." In fact, it'd be the '80s that were home to this, with sitcoms like "Cheers" airing on NBC throughout the decade. Amongst this, however, was the massive success of "Night Court," an off-kilter sitcom that covered the numerous shenanigans a Manhattan-based courtroom saw during its overnight shifts. From its debut in 1984, names like Harry Anderson — who played the young, unconventional judge, Harold 'Harry' T. Stone — caused the sitcom to succeed for its 9-season-tenure.
The 2023 revival of "Night Court" not only saw Melissa Rauch take on one of her biggest sitcom roles after "The Big Bang Theory," but also introduced the franchise to those who might not have watched the original. For those who did, the show's revival was a bittersweet blast from the past. While some of its original stars returned to the franchise, others were noticeably absent, causing the general public to wonder about the original cast's whereabouts.
Unfortunately, some "Night Court" stars like Markie Post and Charles Robinson passed away. Luckily, its surviving members are still relatively active, with some accruing even more acting success than in their time on "Night Court" and others preferring to live fruitful lives away from the camera. Here is what the surviving members of our favorite overnight courtroom staff have been up to since the end of the NBC hit show.
John Larroquette got to reprise his role in the 2023 revival of 'Night Court'
As an assistant district attorney, John Larroquette's portrayal of Daniel K. Fielding in "Night Court" defined his legacy in sitcoms. Given his inflated ego and womanizing ruses, it was easy to dislike Fielding. Larroquette nevertheless displayed a pinch of compassion and sharp wit that made the character memorable.
After his 8-year-stint on "Night Court," Larroquette went on to become a highly accomplished actor. From getting his own show, "The John Larroquette Show," in 1993 to appearing in the latter seasons of "Boston Legal" in 2008, he's remained a familiar face on television. This made it all the more exciting when Larroquette reprised his role as Dan Fielding in the 2023 revival of "Night Court."
Starring alongside Melissa Rauch, Larroquette told TV Insider in 2023 that reprising the role was easy due to their chemistry (via NBC). "Let me really be honest, I am 40 years older than when I began that part, so getting in his shoes was difficult because my feet are swollen," he jested. "Luckily, I had Melissa to play against, and it fell into place easily." As one of the only original members to have outlived his castmates and to have a consistent role in the revival, Larroquette found the experience bittersweet (via People).
Brent Spiner's departure saw him become a regular face in the 'Star Trek' franchise
Out of the numerous one-off characters in "Night Court," many may remember Bob Wheeler, the ill-fated redneck husband of June Wheeler, whose misfortune oftentimes became a comedic centerpiece throughout their episodes. Though he had only appeared in seven episodes, the creators intended for The Wheelers to be regulars after S4.
However, Spiner snagged a role in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as the sentient Lieutenant Commander Data in 1987. After upholding his most notable role to date, Spiner got himself a lucrative deal with Paramount before his inclusion in the "Star Trek: Generations" film. According to his 2023 appearance on "Inside of You" with Michael Rosenbaum, Spiner negotiated for higher pay and a future acting job that was not "Star Trek" related.
Spiner later found work on other projects like "Independence Day," "The Aviator," and "Threshold." He remained heavily involved with the "Star Trek" franchise throughout his career, whether it be through video games or offshoot TV appearances. In 2020, he'd reprise his role as Data in "Star Trek: Picard.
Joleen Lutz traded in her newfound stardom for a low-key life helping animals
Joleen Lutz started the '90s strong by portraying the kooky court stenographer Lisette Hocheiser in "Night Court." Her offbeat charms helped Lutz become a notable recurring character during the show's last two seasons. Aside from "Port Charles" and "Takezo Kensei: Sword Saint," Lutz's acting career after "Night Court" was primarily guest appearances.
Her whereabouts remained unknown to the public, suggesting that she left the world of acting to pursue something else. A 1997 article from The Los Angeles Times suggested this could be the case, as she told the publication about the non-profit organization she co-founded alongside her husband, Danny Hart, Winged Iguana.
What was apparent was her love for animals, which, according to her interview with Lancer Radio, was a true passion for her (via NBC). "I've always been interested in animals. As a kid, I used to do rehab. I mean, we'd find a baby bunny or a bird with a broken wing, and we'd always repair it and put it back into urban wildlife," she explained. She later volunteered at a local zoo, which ultimately led her to forgo her acting career. As of 2026, Lutz has remained largely out of the public eye, with her last acting role taking place in a 2016 short film.
Marsha Warfield added to an already lengthy resume after coming out of retirement
From "The Richard Pryor Show" onward, Marsha Warfield became a trailblazer for comics. By 1986, Warfield snagged the role of the no-nonsense bailiff, Roz Russell, in "Night Court," lasting from the show's 4th season to its 9th. Warfield's performance was widely recognized, catapulting her into further success. Aside from a brief appearance alongside the cast of "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" as Mark Cooper's sister, Beverly, she went on to become a late addition in "Empty Nest" as Dr. Maxine Douglas. However, in 1999, Warfield called it quits and retired from comedy.
Alas, her retirement wouldn't last forever as she returned to stand-up in 2015. In true trailblazer fashion, she also made it known just two years later that she was a lesbian, which, according to her 2021 interview with Pride Source, was long overdue.
"People don't understand how much the world has changed for LGBTQ+ people. ... It's a new environment that people are coming into, so coming out is not quite as traumatic for most people," she said. "It's a different world." She eventually started acting again, as Toni Wilson in "9-1-1" and a now-openly gay Roz in the 2023 revival of "Night Court."
John Astin found his way back to the university he graduated from to become a professor
While "Night Court" maintained an unorthodox comedic tone, the 1984 series was also home to some sobering storylines. Enter John Astin, who, after briefly portraying a one-off character named Kenny in S2, returned in S4 as Buddy Ryan. The character was an institutionalized mental patient who was later revealed to be Harry Stone's biological father. At this time, however, Astin was already an acclaimed actor and became even more so following his "Night Court" appearances. Whether offering his voice to "The Addams Family" cartoon or guest-appearing in "Burke's Law" and "The Nanny," Astin remained a prominent name in the acting world.
Later, he ventured into a teaching role per the request of John Irwin at Johns Hopkins University. As a drama graduate from the university, he returned in 2000 as a teacher, spearheading an acting course for young aspiring actors.
Luckily, it turned into a passion for Astin, who, in his 2012 interview with Johns Hopkins Magazine, surprisingly learned that "acting really can be taught." His impact led to the creation of the John Astin Fund in 2019, which went toward acting programs at Hopkins. From acting courses to theatre stages named after him, Astin's lasting legacy at the university is undeniable. He ultimately retired in 2021.
William Utay became a credible soap actor following 'Night Court'
William Utay's inclusion in "Night Court" is mostly remembered for the comedic antics of his characters. Starting as the out-of-touch business tycoon-turned-homeless man, Phil Sanders, whose tragedy culminated in his comedic demise, Utay later became his villainous twin brother, Will Sanders. Despite his storyline mimicking that of a soap opera, Utay ironically became most known for his stint as a soap actor following "Night Court." With roles in other sitcoms, like "Sister, Sister" and "Seinfeld," Utay became a popular face on "Days of Our Lives" as Dr. Rolf in 1995.
From there, he worked solely on the soap opera and did guest roles on the side until 2003. He returned in 2007 but was ultimately written off in 2008 for storyline reasons. That was until 2017, when he made an official return and stayed on for the next few years.
This made sense, given the excitement he expressed to Soap Opera Digest in 2017. "I've gotta tell you, when DAYS called and asked if I was interested in doing some episodes, I was delighted. ... Just to see Deidre [Hall, Marlena] and Alison [Sweeney, Sami], folks I hadn't seen in a long time, was a pleasant reunion. I was immediately made to feel very comfortable." By 2021, however, it was announced that Dr. Rolf would be getting a brand-new face, and Richard Wharton was cast in the role.
Ray Abruzzo is a consistent supporter of non-profit organizations
Ray Abruzzo joined "Night Court" as Christine Sullivan's problematic husband, Tony Giuliano. As the intermittent-yet-recurring love interest, he remained a relative guest character throughout the show's later seasons. It didn't keep him too busy, though, as Abruzzo garnered more notoriety as Detective Michael McGuire in "The Practice" and Carmine Lupertazzi Jr. in "The Sopranos." Abruzzo's career remained steady following his departure from "Night Court," but his most distinguished feats were his participation in various non-profit organizations.
Abruzzo is a member of the Board of Advisors for the Bond Street Theatre in New York, an organization that has been promoting altruism through theatre-based projects for decades. In 2005, Abruzzo helped Starlight Children's Foundation raise $1.5 million in support of their mission to provide comfort and entertainment to children with illnesses. Abruzzo continued to support nonprofit organizations in 2019, when he visited Sky Dog Ranch, where he saw wild horses and burros rescued from unlivable circumstances.
The non-profit organization shared a video on Instagram of Abruzzo petting their burro, jokingly named Joe Pesci, thanking the actor for showing his support. "Thank you so much to Ray, who has a mustang of his own, for coming to visit ours this morning, helping with chores and be a powerful voice for wild horses," they wrote. "You rock, Ray. Come back anytime."
Annie O'Donnell made several guest appearances in notable projects
Matching Bob Wheeler's lovable yet down-on-their-luck archetype, June Wheeler was an extension of this throughout "Night Court." Played by Annie O'Donnell, her appearances ended prematurely despite having a clear path to becoming a regular cast member. Brent Spiner had an amazing opportunity to star in "Star Trek," therefore causing the Wheelers to disappear from the show entirely.
It didn't stop O'Donnell, however, as she became a familiar face in various guest spots for TV shows. Some of which included "Malcolm in the Middle," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Grey's Anatomy," "Parks and Recreation," and more. In 2024, O'Donnell reprised her role as June in the modern adaptation of "Night Court." Appearing alongside Spiner was a fond callback to their original stint. In a 2024 interview with Awards Radar, it was a reprisal she never knew would take place.
While June was a popular guest character in the original, O'Donnell wasn't sure where she would fit in the revival. "I kind of gave up on it, but I was guest starring on a show called 'Not Dead Yet' on ABC, and I was in the dressing room waiting to go over to the set when my agent called to say that I was doing 'Night Court,'" she recalled. "It was pretty thrilling to get that call, because you never know what's going to happen in this industry."
Denice Kumagai wrote a book covering her groundbreaking comedy group in 2024
Before his heartbreaking death in 2024, Charles Robinson played court clerk Mac Robinson in "Night Court," and beside him was his warm, down-to-earth wife, Quon Le Duc Robinson. Portrayed by Denice Kumagai, her stint in the 1984 sitcom wasn't one easily forgotten, as she was a groundbreaking comic herself.
With credits in "Living Single," "The Simpsons," and "Gilmore Girls," Kumagai remained a prominent name within the acting world. Outside of it, however, she'd be running her comedy group Cold Tofu, the first Asian American improv comedy group in the United States.
After departing from her position as artistic director for the company in 1997, Kumagai transitioned into more involved roles, such as a casting director and ADR group coordinator. As the comedy group continued to be a pillar for Asian Americans looking to break into comedy, Kumagai and co-founder Marilyn Tokuda decided to recount the history of their company in the 2023 book "Cold Tofu: The Early Years, 1981-1998." Through this, they gave readers insight into memorable performances and how the comedy group changed the way Asian Americans were viewed in entertainment (via Rafu Shimpo).
Raf Mauro transitioned into a prominent writer and director
It's surprisingly poetic that from his first acting job in the 1968 "Blonde on a Bum Trip," Raf Mauro later got to portray Bum — sometimes accompanied by his pet rat — in "Night Court." Only appearing in six episodes, Mauro's performance was that of bewilderment, adding more madness to the more absurd cases the Manhattan courthouse saw on a nightly basis.
As an actor, Mauro had an impressive resume, having had credits in "Saved by the Bell," "Seinfeld," "The Wayan Bros.," and "Family Matters." He'd continue to guest-star in various TV shows, but it ultimately proved not to be the lane in which he thrived the most. Mauro, instead, became a writer, director, and even composer for various projects. His talents found him in theatre, where he co-wrote the play "A Good Day for Flying," a play based on the life of Bessie Coleman, the first African American and Native American woman to become a licensed aviator.
Mauro wore many hats. In his 2021 interview with Shoutout LA, he explained that writing and directing are where his passion lies. "I pursued a creative career, which expanded to directing and writing, because to create, play, engage others, collaborate, share, is, and I didn't realize this for decades, was a form of loving," he explained. "I did it and do it because it just feels so very, very good and right."
Ellen Foley continued to thrive as a musician
"Night Court" introduced public defender Christine Sullivan in S2. Played by Markie Post, who had to fulfill her obligations for ABC's "The Fall Guy" at the time, she didn't become a full-fledged cast member until S3. As her replacement, singer Ellen Foley came on board as the fiery Billie Young.
Acting-wise, Foley had some experience, but most recognize her for her music endeavors. From first rising to prominence through her duet with rock singer Meat Loaf on "Paradise By The Dashboard Light" in the '70s, Foley released solo albums like "Nightout" and "Spirit of St. Louis" well into the '80s.
Foley's background in theatre later helped her maintain an acting career, appearing in "All My Children," "Ghostwriter," and "Law & Order." In 2008, New York Magazine updated the public on Foley's whereabouts, announcing that she taught at the Paul Green School of Rock Music, the institution that inspired the classic Jack Black movie, "School of Rock." "I'm the elder statesman. I'm getting these kids ready for real performance, not f***ing around," she quipped. "I teach them technique and attitude. Attitude is so important." Foley continued to release music alongside her teaching ventures from 2009 to 2021.
Karen Austin used her acting experience to teach others about the craft
With credits in "Three's Company" and "Hill Street Blues," Karen Austin had a credible acting career before her stint in "Night Court." Through portraying Lana Wagner, the original court clerk who had a will-they-won't-they storyline with Harry Stone, her appearance was supposed to be long-term. However, an early diagnosis of Bell's palsy affected Austin's on-screen performance, leading NBC to let her go after only 10 episodes in S1. This didn't keep her from working, as she went on to guest-appear alongside the cast of "3rd Rock from the Sun," "Beverly Hills, 90210," "ER," and "Girlfriends."
In the early 2000s, Austin, like many actors, transitioned into teaching. Aside from some appearances in workshops, Austin got her start teaching classes at the Screen Actors Guild Conservatory in 2005. Most notable, however, is her company, Austin's Actors Asylum, where she offers focused acting lessons from her personal studio.
During Austin's 2016 interview with Dan Schneider from Cosmoetica, she noted that her daughter's going off to college drove her decision to be a full-time teacher. "I just went, 'Okay, I'm going to do it' because I know that I'm going to have the most painful empty nest. ... I needed some place to put my heart," she said. "So, that's why I started teaching."