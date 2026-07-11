What The Surviving Cast Of Hit '80s Sitcom Night Court Looks Like Today

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Beloved workplace ensembles were a defining trait of notable sitcoms far beyond the conception of "The Office." In fact, it'd be the '80s that were home to this, with sitcoms like "Cheers" airing on NBC throughout the decade. Amongst this, however, was the massive success of "Night Court," an off-kilter sitcom that covered the numerous shenanigans a Manhattan-based courtroom saw during its overnight shifts. From its debut in 1984, names like Harry Anderson — who played the young, unconventional judge, Harold 'Harry' T. Stone — caused the sitcom to succeed for its 9-season-tenure.

The 2023 revival of "Night Court" not only saw Melissa Rauch take on one of her biggest sitcom roles after "The Big Bang Theory," but also introduced the franchise to those who might not have watched the original. For those who did, the show's revival was a bittersweet blast from the past. While some of its original stars returned to the franchise, others were noticeably absent, causing the general public to wonder about the original cast's whereabouts.

Unfortunately, some "Night Court" stars like Markie Post and Charles Robinson passed away. Luckily, its surviving members are still relatively active, with some accruing even more acting success than in their time on "Night Court" and others preferring to live fruitful lives away from the camera. Here is what the surviving members of our favorite overnight courtroom staff have been up to since the end of the NBC hit show.