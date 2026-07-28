Whatever Happened To The Cast Of '80s Sitcom Brothers?

From actor E.R. Fightmaster's role of Kai on "Grey's Anatomy" as the first recurring nonbinary doctor on network television to the trans cast of series regulars on "Pose," plenty of television shows have made history for their LGBTQ+ representation. "Brothers" was one such sitcom known for its entertaining cast of characters and its pioneering of gay acceptance. From 1984 until 1989, a time fraught with fear for the gay community during the AIDS epidemic, "Brothers" offered audiences facts about the misunderstood disease, comic relief, and visible acceptance through some of the first positive gay representation on network television.

The Showtime series followed two stereotypically straight, masculine, and conservative brothers in Philadelphia, Lou and Joe Waters, as they learn to support their openly gay brother, Cliff Waters. In a 1985 interview with The New York Times, Paul Regina, the actor who portrayed Cliff, explained, "'When fears are minimized, compassion can come through, and we can do what must be done to eradicate AIDS.” "Brothers" shone a light on the AIDS epidemic and dispelled myths about the disease, and the '80s sitcom also proved that gay joy was always possible.

Not only did the actors make "Brothers" an entertaining show, but they were also part of television, comedy, and gay history. The cast of "Brothers" went on to lead different lives and change both personally and professionally. Read on to find out what happened to the cast of this groundbreaking sitcom and how their experience on the show shaped them.