Forgotten '80s Sitcoms That Featured Actors Who Later Found Major Success

"It's Your Move" and "Silver Spoons" were two original NBC sitcoms in the '80s that had completely different premises yet fell victim to the same lost-to-time fate. "It's Your Move," which lasted only 18 episodes before being shelved, revolved around a teenage con artist frequently thwarted by his neighbor, Norman Lamb (David Garrison). "Silver Spoons," on the other hand, lasted five seasons and centered around a father-and-son duo, Edward Stratton III (Joel Higgins) and Ricky Stratton (Ricky Schroder).

While it's no secret that Jason Bateman was a child actor, you may not know that Bateman was in so many '80s projects that have flown under the radar. In "It's Your Move," Bateman portrayed the con artist in question, Matthew Burton. Bateman revealed to Vanity Fair in 2018, "['It's Your Move'] only lasted about a year because NBC was getting notes from parents around the country that their kids were starting to do the same things that they were writing my character to do."

In "Silver Spoons," Bateman had a longer-running but far less major role. The actor played Derek Taylor, Ricky's best friend, in the first two seasons of the series.