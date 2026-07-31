Quote Of The Day By Jane Fonda: 'So Much Of Your Life Gets Better As You...'

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Jane Fonda is the very definition of Hollywood royalty. The daughter of legendary "12 Angry Men" and "The Grapes of Wrath" star Henry Fonda, Jane was born in New York City in December 1937. She rose to prominence as an actor herself in the 1960s, and achieved arguably her greatest success in her chosen profession in the 1970s, winning the Academy Award for best actress on not one, but two occasions. Jane found further success in the 1980s, through her continued work on the big screen and also thanks to the "9 to 5" star's iconic series of record-shattering home exercise videos — even if Jane Fonda consistently downplayed her success to appease her second husband, Tom Hayden.

Unsurprisingly, Jane Fonda's stunning transformation isn't over yet, nor is her esteemed film career. She celebrated her 88th birthday in December 2025, and graced screens as recently as 2024, in JLo's musical film, "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story." Additionally, in March 2026, news broke that Jane would be starring in Lionsgate's planned film adaptation of author Virginia Evans' award-winning 2025 novel "The Correspondent." With all that in mind, the actor has certainly had a lot of time to not only experience, but also reflect on her life, career, and how to let past hang-ups fall to the wayside. Hence why we picked the beloved "Klute" star's insightful comments about aging as our quote of the day.