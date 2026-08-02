Chad Michael Murray Hopes Sullivan's Crossing Take Cues From One Tree Hill In The Future

When asked who he'd like to see perform at Shandon's Diner, most of Chad Michael Murray's choices leaned country. He named Dan + Shay and Florida Georgia Line (who reunited in 2026). As he explained, "Sullivan's Crossing" is set in a campground in the woods, so the genre makes sense for the local hangout. "We could get away with some of those acts coming in and giving us slow jams," he said, adding that it would give those artists a chance to flex their acting muscles.

Murray also named an artist who isn't in the country music scene and definitely isn't new to acting —singer Brandy Norwood, his former on-screen love interest on "Star," where he guest-starred on eight episodes between 2018 and 2019. He also appeared in a music video Brandy made for the show for the song "All I Need." From what the "Almost Doesn't Count" singer told Us Weekly about working with Murray, it wouldn't be hard to convince her to come and film "Sullivan's Crossing" in the woods of Nova Scotia.

Their characters had an intense relationship and had to film a lot of intimate scenes together. "[Chad's] very respectful. Told me so much about his family and how he travels with them everywhere. He's just a really good, respectable guy. I didn't feel like I was gonna have any problems doing those scenes with him," Brandy said. Cal asked his girlfriend Maggie (Morgan Kohan) a big question in the season 4 finale. But in a romantic drama, there's always room for another ghost of someone's past to return.