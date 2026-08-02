'It Was All For Clarification': What Oprah Has Said About Her Viral Harry & Meghan Interview Moment

"Were you silent or silenced?" became a historic pop culture moment ushered in by Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The viral quote was a question Winfrey asked during an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Winfrey recalled the moment in a 2026 interview with Vanity Fair, admitting that she had not necessarily planned the question, nor the hand motion she made (though the hand motion mostly looks to be a mirror of Meghan making that same hand motion). Winfrey explained that she was anticipating there would be confusion about what Meghan was actually saying.

"I said it for clarification because I didn't want later to hear, 'Well, no, it wasn't that. It really was that I was silenced. They wouldn't let me talk.' So it was all for clarification," said Winfrey. She added that she wanted to make sure that it was "people telling her not to talk."

Things have been messy for the Duke and Duchess of Essex since the very beginning of their relationship. From the rumors about Prince Harry's love life prior to meeting Meghan, to the many scandals that have plagued the couple so far in 2026, the pair can't seem to escape the stress that comes with being part of the royal family. The pair even ended their official royal duties in 2020. It's no surprise then that the interview with Oprah became so important.