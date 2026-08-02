'It Was All For Clarification': What Oprah Has Said About Her Viral Harry & Meghan Interview Moment
"Were you silent or silenced?" became a historic pop culture moment ushered in by Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The viral quote was a question Winfrey asked during an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Winfrey recalled the moment in a 2026 interview with Vanity Fair, admitting that she had not necessarily planned the question, nor the hand motion she made (though the hand motion mostly looks to be a mirror of Meghan making that same hand motion). Winfrey explained that she was anticipating there would be confusion about what Meghan was actually saying.
"I said it for clarification because I didn't want later to hear, 'Well, no, it wasn't that. It really was that I was silenced. They wouldn't let me talk.' So it was all for clarification," said Winfrey. She added that she wanted to make sure that it was "people telling her not to talk."
Things have been messy for the Duke and Duchess of Essex since the very beginning of their relationship. From the rumors about Prince Harry's love life prior to meeting Meghan, to the many scandals that have plagued the couple so far in 2026, the pair can't seem to escape the stress that comes with being part of the royal family. The pair even ended their official royal duties in 2020. It's no surprise then that the interview with Oprah became so important.
Why did Meghan Markle feel 'silenced'?
In case you never learned the official context for why Meghan Markle felt silenced, it was because of a standard set by the Kensington Palace press team. The standard was to always reply "no comment" to media requests. According to legal documents obtained by Newsweek, "[Meghan] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the U.K. tabloid media, specifically by the defendant [the publisher of the Mail on Sunday], which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health."
The legal documents were part of a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline for publishing parts of letters Meghan sent to her father, Thomas Markle. She won that lawsuit for violation of her privacy, but the damage was done. As a result, Megan allegedly still struggles with fears of being humiliated whenever she or her kids visit the U.K. On the bright side, she and Harry no longer have to be silent about their struggles with the royal family.