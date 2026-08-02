A Look Back At Jamie Lee Curtis' Past With 'First Love' Robert Carradine

Jamie Lee Curtis arguably is one of the kindest people in Hollywood. Or at least, she always has nice things to say when opportunity presents itself. One example is the tribute Curtis gave to her BFF Jodie Foster at the Oscars in 2024. Another example is her heartfelt tribute to Robert Carradine. Shortly after his death on February 23, 2026, Curtis took to social media to write about her relationship with Carradine.

In her Facebook post, Curtis recalled how she met Carradine on the "Dinah Shore Show" and how, thanks to the seating arrangement, Carradine ended up kissing her. She called it "a very public meet- cute." She then detailed how she lived in Laurel Canyon in the late 70s with Carradine and his daughter Ever. She sweetly called him "my first crush in the movies" and ended the post stating that she and Carradine stayed friends after they broke up. She also maintained a friendship with Ever.

Curtis did not stop there. Over on Ever Carradine's Instagram tribute to her father, she left the following comment: "You both were my first loves. You so little and scared? Him so fast and funny and strong. He taught me what a father was. Laurel Canyon in the late 70s. Another time, another place. MY HAND IN YOURS, Everdawn."