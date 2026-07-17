Jamie Lee Curtis & Jodie Foster Are One Of Hollywood's Best BFF Duos

Having a best friend is a non-negotiable for navigating life, and that's especially true when it comes to the world of film and TV. Hollywood has many friend duos that are BFF goals (ex: George Clooney and Matt Damon), but perhaps one of the most iconic pairs is that of Jamie Lee Curtis and Jodie Foster. If there was any doubt about how close the two award winning actors are, there shouldn't be after news that Foster was allegedly the first person Curtis called after a car accident. An anonymous witness of the crash that took place in 2013 told TMZ that Curtis called Foster and photos from the scene appear to show that a woman who looks like Foster showed up.

Another good example of their close friendship occurred at the 2024 Oscars. Curtis introduced Foster as one of the nominees in the Best Supporting Actress category with a heartfelt message about the qualities of her movie's character. Curtis also shared how Foster held those same qualities as her character of "fierce best friend, motivator, and serious ass-kicker"( per People). Foster blew kisses as thanks for Curtis' kind words and teared up. It's clear how close Curtis and Foster are based on both of these moments.