Celebrities Who Have Been Married At Least Five Times

For some people, getting married is a once-in-a-lifetime milestone. For others, it's something they're willing to try again if the first time doesn't work out. In Hollywood, finding lasting love can be especially complicated, but while plenty of famous marriages stand the test of time, others come to an end just as quickly as they began. And then there are the stars who never let a divorce stop them from giving love another shot. There's no shortage of stars who have said "I do" two or three times, but there are a few stars who have been married four times — or more. Some eventually found lasting happiness, while others continued searching for that once-in-a-lifetime love. Of course, having multiple marriages doesn't necessarily mean someone is unlucky in love. Many celebrities have spoken openly about how each relationship taught them something new about themselves, even if it ultimately ended in divorce.

Over the years, some of these celebrities got married after breaking up, while others found themselves with an entirely new partner each time they walked down the aisle. No two stories are exactly alike, but they all have one thing in common: a willingness to keep believing in love despite heartbreak. One of the celebs that falls into that category is Pamela Anderson, who has been married five times — and isn't opposed to getting married again. Or even actor Gary Oldman, who's on his fifth marriage. Let's dive in.