'Bridal Zorro': Emma Roberts' Wedding Dress Has One Detail That Isn't Getting A Hero's Welcome

Emma Roberts is officially off the market. While Roberts has dated quite a few Hollywood hunks in her time, she has found the one to settle down with, tying the knot with Cody John in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 25, 2026. She wore a custom, vintage-inspired dress by designer Monique Lhuillier, who shared a video of Roberts in her final look. Taking to Instagram, Lhuillier explained the finishing touch on the outfit by writing, "Emma's look is completed with a chic veilette adorned with a delicate lace trim that covers the bride's eyes in the utmost style." Roberts and everyone at her fitting certainly seemed excited by the look, but people at home had some criticism, especially for the heavy lace trim at the bottom of the veil.

One person on Instagram commented, "Yes, to the dress. Lose the mask." They weren't alone, and the comparisons people were making about the veil weren't exactly flattering. "Very chic but the veil is giving bridal Zorro," one critic wrote in the comment section, while another added, "That mask makes you look like Batman."

Perhaps Roberts began to have similar thoughts about the veil, considering how she eventually used it. In exclusive photos of the ceremony itself obtained by Page Six, it looks like Roberts pushed the veilette back to look more like a headband. The precise moment Roberts pushed the veil back is not clear; she may have walked down the aisle with it in place over her eyes, but it was definitely styled like a headband by the time she stood on the dais opposite the groom.