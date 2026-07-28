'Bridal Zorro': Emma Roberts' Wedding Dress Has One Detail That Isn't Getting A Hero's Welcome
Emma Roberts is officially off the market. While Roberts has dated quite a few Hollywood hunks in her time, she has found the one to settle down with, tying the knot with Cody John in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 25, 2026. She wore a custom, vintage-inspired dress by designer Monique Lhuillier, who shared a video of Roberts in her final look. Taking to Instagram, Lhuillier explained the finishing touch on the outfit by writing, "Emma's look is completed with a chic veilette adorned with a delicate lace trim that covers the bride's eyes in the utmost style." Roberts and everyone at her fitting certainly seemed excited by the look, but people at home had some criticism, especially for the heavy lace trim at the bottom of the veil.
One person on Instagram commented, "Yes, to the dress. Lose the mask." They weren't alone, and the comparisons people were making about the veil weren't exactly flattering. "Very chic but the veil is giving bridal Zorro," one critic wrote in the comment section, while another added, "That mask makes you look like Batman."
Perhaps Roberts began to have similar thoughts about the veil, considering how she eventually used it. In exclusive photos of the ceremony itself obtained by Page Six, it looks like Roberts pushed the veilette back to look more like a headband. The precise moment Roberts pushed the veil back is not clear; she may have walked down the aisle with it in place over her eyes, but it was definitely styled like a headband by the time she stood on the dais opposite the groom.
Emma Roberts was on trend with her unconventional veil, and she had multiple gowns
The wedding veil historically dates back to ancient times. The same way that wedding dress trends come and go, such as the mermaid-style dress that some people think should be retired, veil lengths and styles also go in and out of fashion. Not everyone may have liked Emma Roberts' wedding veil, but veils that are short in front — which Monique Lhuillier called a "veilette" and others might call a birdcage veil — are actually on trend at the moment.
As for what inspired Roberts' overall wedding outfit, she told Vogue, "I kind of wanted to look like a ghost — a little antique ghost doll." That partly involved the creation of a custom color for her dress. It wasn't entirely white, but actually the very faintest blush pink and tea color; Lhuillier called it "vintage rose" in her Instagram post. It was also a convertible dress that could be styled in five different ways.
After the wedding ceremony, Roberts changed into another custom Lhuillier piece for the afterparty. Roberts described it to Vogue as fitting a "saloon boudoir" theme. "We love doing something that's a little unexpected," she explained. "This looks like it could be totally vintage from 100 years ago, or from now."