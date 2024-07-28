All The Hollywood Hunks Emma Roberts Has Dated

Emma Roberts has been in the public eye since she was a child, which means that all of her relationships have played out in front of the world. Though the star announced her engagement to actor Cody John by way of Instagram in July 2024, Roberts has typically been extremely quiet about her love life. While her level of fame and her tendency to date within Hollywood circles has ensured a consistent stream of articles over the years, the actor has expressed discomfort with the attention to her personal relationships. "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," she once told Cosmopolitan. "Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can't have a private moment."

It is hard to fault people for being interested in Roberts' relationships, as her romantic history is quite complex. It includes a broken engagement, multiple breakups, and domestic violence incident — and that is just with one ex! Roberts had had a handful of other significant relationships, and though she has dated a few normies (USC student Dathan Kuppin, for instance), many of her partners have been fellow celebrities. Puzzlingly, Roberts' engagement announcement — to an actor — came only weeks after she told Flaunt magazine she no longer dated actors. Keep reading for a look at all of the Hollywood hunks Emma Roberts has dated.