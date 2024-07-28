All The Hollywood Hunks Emma Roberts Has Dated
Emma Roberts has been in the public eye since she was a child, which means that all of her relationships have played out in front of the world. Though the star announced her engagement to actor Cody John by way of Instagram in July 2024, Roberts has typically been extremely quiet about her love life. While her level of fame and her tendency to date within Hollywood circles has ensured a consistent stream of articles over the years, the actor has expressed discomfort with the attention to her personal relationships. "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," she once told Cosmopolitan. "Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can't have a private moment."
It is hard to fault people for being interested in Roberts' relationships, as her romantic history is quite complex. It includes a broken engagement, multiple breakups, and domestic violence incident — and that is just with one ex! Roberts had had a handful of other significant relationships, and though she has dated a few normies (USC student Dathan Kuppin, for instance), many of her partners have been fellow celebrities. Puzzlingly, Roberts' engagement announcement — to an actor — came only weeks after she told Flaunt magazine she no longer dated actors. Keep reading for a look at all of the Hollywood hunks Emma Roberts has dated.
Alex Pettyfer got a tattoo for Emma Roberts
Though they were only teenagers when they dated, things were serious between actors Emma Roberts and Alex Pettyfer, who is known for his work in films such as "Magic Mike" and "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." They were serious enough, at least, that Pettyfer got Roberts' name inked on his body. "I got a girl's name tattooed on my ring finger because I was in love," he said to Glamour UK in February 2010 (via Us Weekly). "We've broken up, but I don't live in regret." According to an interview he did with VMan the following year — in which he notoriously bashed being an actor and Hollywood women — the tattoo was filled in to become a black bar on his finger.
Roberts and Pettyfer met while filming the movie "Wild Child," which was released in 2008. The exact timeline of their relationship is unknown, and Roberts' private nature has kept her from confirming an official start date to the romance. They couple became known in August 2007, when they went red carpet official at the London premiere of "The Bourne Ultimatum" and they are believed to have dated for a year. No specific end date is known, but it appears the couple broke up sometime in the summer or early fall. By November 2008, Roberts was already linked to pro skateboarder Ryan Scheckler. She had a brief thing with him before entering into a two year relationship with USC student Dathan Kuppin, which ended in 2011.
Emma Roberts dated Glee star Chord Overstreet — twice
Emma Roberts liked "Glee" star Chord Overstreet so much that she dated him twice, all within the span of a year. The duo was first linked in April 2011, after being spotted together at the Coachella Music Festival, giving PDA at the A|X Armani Exchange and 944 Magazine carnival. They reportedly only started dating for real that June, due to work commitments, and in July were spotted out and about in London. This Notting Hill shopping trip marked their first public outing as an official couple. The actors remained an item through the end of 2011 but ending things toward the start of 2012. The party line was that the split was amicable, although all accounts came from anonymous sources and not the media-wary Roberts.
Less than four months after their January breakup, Roberts and Overstreet attended an Easter service in Beverly Hills that garnered tabloid attention. They were also seen hanging out in Venice the day prior, and sources confirmed to E! News that the stars had been hanging out again for a couple of weeks. "Ultimately they enjoy spending time together and they wanted to give it another shot. They make each other laugh and they are both very supportive of one another's successes," the insider told E! News. The week following Easter, the actors were spotted — where else? — at Coachella, where they acted all lovey-dovey and hung out with Overstreet's "Glee" co-star Harry Shum Jr. Alas, they broke up again a month and a half later.
Emma Roberts had a long but rocky relationship with Evan Peters
Evan Peters is the partner who marks Emma Roberts' longest relationship, as well as her most tumultuous. The couple split no less than three times, were engaged, and had a physical altercation. Even though many assume they met on "American Horror Story," a series on which both appeared, Roberts and Peters actually met prior to that — while shooting the film "Adult World' in 2012. They started dating in early summer 2012 and appeared to be a wonderful couple until news hit of a violent interaction at a Montreal hotel on July 7. Roberts was arrested because Peters had a bloody nose and bite mark, but she was later released when Peters declined to press charges.
Shockingly, the young couple not only stayed together after the incident, but they amped things up with an engagement less than six months afterward. They remained engaged until June 2015, but lasted only three months apart before they started hanging out again. In May 2016 — only a couple of months after going Instagram official — the couple broke up for the second time. Roberts dated director Christopher Hines for a couple of months but reunited with Peters that November. Attempt number three saw the couple remain together until March 2019, when they broke up for good. There were some messy rumors in 2017 about Roberts possibly being involved in a cheating scandal with Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson, but it had no effect on Roberts' and Peters' status.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Garrett Hedlund's addiction took a toll on his relationship with Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts moved on very quickly after her final split from Evan Peters in March 2019, with reports suggesting she began dating "On the Road" actor Garrett Hedlund that same month. The duo had been friends, so they had a basic familiarity with one another, but sources told tabloids in January 2020 things were not super serious. Cut to June, when news broke that Roberts was expecting a baby (which was officially confirmed in August) and no longer seemed so casual. Roberts gave birth to son Rhodes Robert Hedlund in December 2020, but a baby only added stress to a relationship that clearly was not meant to be. Hedlund was nowhere to be found in Instagram photos from Rhodes' first birthday celebration, and news of a breakup emerged in January 2022.
Hedlund's addiction played a large role in the split, even though the actor — who was arrested for intoxicated driving in January 2020 — sought treatment for during Roberts' pregnancy. When his issues with substances continued to be a problem, Roberts reportedly gave Hedlund a series of ultimatums before eventually calling it quits. While many think the breakup may have happened toward the end of 2021, since the couple put their home on the market in December 2021, the split was only reported in January 2022. Shortly thereafter, Hedlund dropped his first single, "The Road," which many interpreted to be about the dissolution of his relationship with Roberts. He also got arrested for public intoxication while partying in Tennessee.
Emma Roberts announced her engagement to Cody John in July 2024
In the July 2024 issue of Flaunt magazine, Emma Roberts said she gave up dating actors after high-profile relationships with Evan Peters and Garrett Hedlund. "One day the veil was lifted and I didn't want to date actors anymore," she said. "It's hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I'm trying to think if I've seen it done successfully. Also, the actors I've been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with—at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing." You are not alone if you are confused by the declaration, considering Roberts became engaged to Cody John the same month the interview was released.
Roberts downplayed John's acting career in the article, calling him "entertainment industry-adjacent," but John is absolutely a thespian. But even if she might have some confusion on her partner's profession, Roberts looked nothing but joyful when she announced the engagement in an Instagram post that same month. "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," Roberts captioned the photo of her flashing a diamond ring. The couple, who reportedly began as friends, made their romance Instagram official in August 2022. They had most likely been an item for a bit before that, since it is doubtful that John posted a first date photo on his hardly-used Instagram, but — as with her other relationships — Roberts has never clarified exact dates.