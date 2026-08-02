Marilyn Monroe Was Simply Stunning Without Her Signature Blonde Hair
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As the leading lady in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," Marilyn Monroe became one of the most famous blondes in movie history. Few stars have a signature look that's quite as iconic as Monroe's — from her makeup to her fashion sense to, of course, her blonde bob. Interestingly, though, the star went through a stunning transformation to become the Marilyn Monroe everyone recognizes. While it may be hard to believe, before she found her signature look, Monroe wasn't a natural blonde bombshell. What might be even harder to believe? She may have looked better as a brunette.
Before the Marilyn Monroe persona and the look that came along with it were born, she was known as Norma Jean Mortenson, a brunette from Los Angeles with a difficult childhood. Dreams of stardom led Monroe to Blue Book Model Agency, where she was reportedly encouraged to give her hair a total makeover, removing her widow's peak and, of course, bleaching it blonde. From there, Monroe's blonde locks went on to become some of the most famous blonde locks ever. Yet looking at photos of her before the change shows that she looked striking with her natural brown waves, too. It's easy to see why some may have thought that the light brunette shade Monroe had wouldn't make her stand out in a crowd quite the way her blonde hair ultimately did, but it gave her a softer, warmer look.
Bleach blonde hair helped Marilyn Monroe become a Hollywood icon
When Marilyn Monroe went blonde, she went really blonde. "It's a very distinctive artificial blonde that you can't hide behind. It takes a lot of maintenance; there are never any roots showing," author of "All Made Up: The Power and Pitfalls of Beauty Culture, From Cleopatra to Kim Kardashian" Rae Nudson, explained to Allure. Nudson noted, "It's not only a statement, but it's a very expensive statement," adding, "You cannot divorce the context of what blonde has represented in Hollywood from what you want to be associated with when you dye your hair that color. It's what you enter the room with and the projection that first comes to mind."
Monroe's blonde hair helped skyrocket her to stardom and her unique appearance became synonymous with the look of a Hollywood siren. It's hard to say whether Monroe would have become the icon she did if she never changed her hair. Yet, while the blonde we all think of as quintessential Marilyn Monroe took on a life of its own, her natural beauty was just as special in its own way.