Harry & Meghan Reportedly Upset The Royal Family By Sharing This Moment: 'Simply Too Sacred'
One Instagram post has Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, back in the hot seat. When her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's children finally met with King Charles III earlier this month, it seemed the reunion saga had finally come to a happy end. Yet, Meghan shared one photo of the family's trip across the pond that's apparently ruffling royal feathers. Perhaps it's one step forward and two steps back in this ongoing royal family feud.
"Summer Holiday," Meghan captioned the Instagram post she shared after visiting the UK with her kids for the first time since 2022. The carousel was made up of several photos from the trip, including a few of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. As always, though, the photos didn't reveal the children's faces. One photo showed Harry walking with Archie between rows of trees with Lilibet lagging behind. For most Instagram users, this photo likely looked like nothing more than a wholesome family moment. But others believe there's much more than meets the eye here.
Many think this photo shows Harry and his children walking to Althorp, where the late Princess Diana is buried. The photo reportedly has critics' hackles up — the royals included. "The King is genuinely shocked," an insider told journalist Rob Shuter's "Naughty but Nice" Substack, noting, "Even people who usually refuse to comment on Harry and Meghan are wincing. The feeling is that some family moments are simply too sacred to share."
Prince William is apparently upset about the post
"[Princess] Diana's grave has always been treated as a place of quiet reflection," another royal insider told Rob Shuter, adding, "If that's where this photo was taken, many believe it never belonged on social media." Perhaps unsurprisingly, William, Prince of Wales, is said to agree with this. "William has always been fiercely protective of his mother's memory," an insider said. "He's upset, but sadly, he's no longer shocked by anything Harry and Meghan do." William, of course, may never forgive Prince Harry, and refused to reunite with him when the Sussexes visited King Charles. So, Meghan's controversial Instagram post is likely just adding more fuel to the fire for him.
It's certainly not unusual that Meghan and the royals are in disagreement over what is and is not appropriate to share with the public. Yet, the nature of this particular post is a bit unusual. Meghan is clearly very careful about what she chooses to share on social media. In fact, it's usually her and Harry who are uncomfortable with the lack of privacy in royal life, rather than the other way around. If it's true that Harry took Meghan and his children to visit his mother's grave while they were abroad, this was surely an important family moment. Yet, while the photo is certainly vague, Meghan's choice to share it may have put a damper on another important family moment, leaving their relationship with Charles in flux again.