Harry & Meghan Reportedly Upset The Royal Family By Sharing This Moment: 'Simply Too Sacred'

One Instagram post has Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, back in the hot seat. When her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's children finally met with King Charles III earlier this month, it seemed the reunion saga had finally come to a happy end. Yet, Meghan shared one photo of the family's trip across the pond that's apparently ruffling royal feathers. Perhaps it's one step forward and two steps back in this ongoing royal family feud.

"Summer Holiday," Meghan captioned the Instagram post she shared after visiting the UK with her kids for the first time since 2022. The carousel was made up of several photos from the trip, including a few of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. As always, though, the photos didn't reveal the children's faces. One photo showed Harry walking with Archie between rows of trees with Lilibet lagging behind. For most Instagram users, this photo likely looked like nothing more than a wholesome family moment. But others believe there's much more than meets the eye here.

Many think this photo shows Harry and his children walking to Althorp, where the late Princess Diana is buried. The photo reportedly has critics' hackles up — the royals included. "The King is genuinely shocked," an insider told journalist Rob Shuter's "Naughty but Nice" Substack, noting, "Even people who usually refuse to comment on Harry and Meghan are wincing. The feeling is that some family moments are simply too sacred to share."