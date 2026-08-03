Audrey Hepburn Looks Different Without Her Signature Short Hair

You can't think of Audrey Hepburn without a flash of that short hair coming to mind first. When "Roman Holiday" opened at Radio City Music Hall on August 27, 1953, audiences watched a runaway princess march into a barbershop and ask for all of it to come off. For the next four decades, nobody pictured Hepburn without her pixie cut, and it turned into an inseparable part of that era's aesthetic vocabulary. Hair expert Rachael Gibson says Hepburn is the name most often attached to the pixie's move into the mainstream.

Which is precisely why a long-haired Hepburn is so disorienting. Just look at this image from the set of 1959's "Green Mansions" that features Hepburn with waist-length hair and bangs, designed by MGM's wig department and seamlessly attached it to her crop. The way it's framing her face is interesting. Neither the cheekbones nor the brows have moved, but the weight around the jaw softens ever so slightly and gives her face a rounder quality.

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Hepburn's style was so iconic that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both channeled her look on different occasions. What might surprise you is how often she wore her hair long. She turned up as a frontier daughter in "The Unforgiven" and went long and dark in "Green Mansions." She grew her hair out again for "My Fair Lady." And the twist is, the stretch when she wore it longest was the worst run of her career.