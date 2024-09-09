Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Both Channeled This Iconic Audrey Hepburn Look

Despite the rumored tensions between them, Meghan Markle and Catherine, Princess of Wales have more in common than you might think. Although some of Meghan's outfits have been more out-there choices than what Kate wears, such as the suit she wore for her Colombia trip with Prince Harry, they wear similar outfits often and have proven that they have impeccable fashion sense. They also both channeled a specific look from one of Audrey Hepburn's most popular films on separate occasions.

In the film "My Fair Lady," one of Hepburn's most iconic costumes was a floor-length white lace dress with frilly white sleeves and black-and-white striped ribbons and bows. The dress was matched with an ornate black and white hat and an equally frilly umbrella. On X, formerly Twitter, in 2018, one user compared that movie outfit to Meghan's outfit for the Royal Ascot horse races (which fits, because in the film, Hepburn's character Eliza Doolittle wears that outfit to horse races). Meghan wore a white button-up dress with an asymmetrical hemline. She paired it with a black belt, black purse, and white and black fascinator — although her hat was a lot smaller than Eliza Doolittle's.

Fast forward to 2024, and another X user found similarities in Kate's Trooping the Colour outfit to Eliza's lace-covered outfit. Kate wore a knee-length, long-sleeved white dress with black-and-white striped ribbons and a fascinator in the same color scheme. Needless to say, Kate didn't end up on The List's Trooping the Colour 2024 worst-dressed list.

