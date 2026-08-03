Remember '90s Supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri? Here's What She Looks Like Today
Former supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri used to rule the runway in the '90s. Ghauri, who has Pakistani and German roots, made her mark in modeling history by pushing back against Eurocentric standards for women in the industry. Despite this, the Canadian-born supermodel doesn't get enough recognition, possibly because she stopped modeling in 1997 to live a normal life as a wife and mother. Naturally, people wonder what supermodel Ghauri looks like today decades after her heyday, and it turns out that the mother of two aged gracefully.
In a 2022 Instagram post, Ghauri shared a selfie with former Victoria's Secret model Helena Christensen. The Canadian wrote, "Just saw this gorgeous creature after 25 years and we picked up right where we left off! Love you, Helena! I've missed your mischievous ways!" Ghauri looked radiant next to her friend as she wore a frilly white blouse and black glasses with a cat-eye frame. At 52 years old, her skin looked smooth all over her face, minus the slight wrinkles around her eyes, and her dark brown hair had streaks of gray.
She had a strong down-to-earth vibe during her career
Although she modeled from the late '80s to 1997, Yasmeen Ghauri never abandoned her down-to-earth personality. The gorgeous supermodel was hesitant about her work at first but later enjoyed it. In 1991, Ghauri said, "I'm not an actress. I was always really shy, and it was very hard for me to get into this business because you can't be shy in this business. But it worked out well" (via YouTube). Years later, she had a documentary on E! where she confessed that she "hated the word supermodel" and preferred to go unnoticed in public. She said, "In fact, I'd rather dress really ugly; it makes me feel really good" (via YouTube).
Ghauri's personality deeply impressed people who work on the business side of modeling. In the same documentary, her agent Giovanni Bernardi said, "She has the most perfect body. And she's aware of it, but she doesn't take advantage of it. She doesn't use it in the manner that other people would" (via YouTube). Faith Kates, the then-president of NEXT Models, also told E! that Ghauri's personality manifested in her beauty.