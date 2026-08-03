Remember '90s Supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri? Here's What She Looks Like Today

Although she modeled from the late '80s to 1997, Yasmeen Ghauri never abandoned her down-to-earth personality. The gorgeous supermodel was hesitant about her work at first but later enjoyed it. In 1991, Ghauri said, "I'm not an actress. I was always really shy, and it was very hard for me to get into this business because you can't be shy in this business. But it worked out well" (via YouTube). Years later, she had a documentary on E! where she confessed that she "hated the word supermodel" and preferred to go unnoticed in public. She said, "In fact, I'd rather dress really ugly; it makes me feel really good" (via YouTube).

Ghauri's personality deeply impressed people who work on the business side of modeling. In the same documentary, her agent Giovanni Bernardi said, "She has the most perfect body. And she's aware of it, but she doesn't take advantage of it. She doesn't use it in the manner that other people would" (via YouTube). Faith Kates, the then-president of NEXT Models, also told E! that Ghauri's personality manifested in her beauty.