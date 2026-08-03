Mackenzie Phillips Has No Hard Feelings Over One Day At A Time Firing: 'Thank God I Got Caught'

Sitcoms in the '70s upended the traditional "Leave It to Beaver" formula of happy housewives raising gee-whiz kids. Single women finally got their day, thanks to career-oriented Mary Richards, striving waitress Alice Hyatt,and the strong women who led the cast of "One Day at a Time." The show about a divorced mom and her teen daughters ran for nine successful seasons. Yet, Mackenzie Phillips' character, Julie Cooper, was rarely seen after Season 5. The producers fired the actor over her continued drug use. Phillips, despite her tragic life, actually sees the ouster as a lifesaver.

People reports that at a July 2026 fan expo, the actor spoke frankly about the events leading to her exit. The daughter of musician John Phillips had developed such a reputation for getting high both on and off the set that her contract mandated drug testing if she was suspected of using on the job. One day, co-executive producer Patricia Fass Palmer — "who I hated for years and now we're very good friends," Phillips noted — woke her from a lunch-break nap, saying she needed to go for a urinalysis. Knowing she still had cocaine in her system, Phillips unsuccessfully tried to stall for time. "[Palmer] said, 'All right, Mac. Grab your stuff and get it together. Get all your stuff. And leave.' So that's what I did. And that was that."

The incident helped launch Phillips' long and road-bump-filled, yet ultimately successful, road to sobriety. In an interview with Fox News Digital, she explained that though co-star Valerie Bertinelli used to drink and do coke with her, "I just happened to be the one that got caught. And thank God I got caught, you know?"