What Happened To The Leading Ladies Of '70s Sitcom One Day At A Time?

Bonnie Franklin's acting career came about as a way for her parents to get her out of the house and to open up. Her mother enrolled her in acting lessons, and it turned out that Franklin had what it took to make it in the business. While she had been professionally acting since 1954, playing Ann Romano, a divorced mother of two daughters trying to raise her children and pay the rent on "One Day at a Time" was her breakout role, earning her one Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations. On set, Bonnie looked out for her young co-stars. Valerie Bertinelli credited Franklin with getting her into therapy when the fame and attention became too much. She also pushed the show's writers to take on subjects that were taboo for TV at the time, telling the Washington Post: "I do think that not only do we entertain, but sometimes we strike chords that do make people think a little bit. To me, that's important."

In 1980, Franklin married producer Marvin Minoff and became the stepmother to his two children. After "One Day at a Time" ended in 1984, Franklin chose to focus on theater work and took an active role in helping raise awareness of the AIDS epidemic. And while TV work may have taken a backseat, Franklin did find time to make a guest appearance on Bertinelli's hit series "Hot in Cleveland."

Franklin died in 2013. Upon her death, Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips paid their respects. In a message shared on Y!, Bertinelli said, "Bonnie has always been one of the most important women in my life and was a second mother to me," while Phillips added, "We all loved her very much."