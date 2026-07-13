What Happened To The Leading Ladies Of '70s Sitcom One Day At A Time?
Content warning: The following article includes mentions of substance abuse.
In the 1970s, there was no one better at creating socially conscious sitcoms than Norman Lear. Throughout the decade, Lear was the man behind classics like "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son," "Good Times," and "The Jeffersons." Lear's shows didn't shy away from controversial topics. His series "Maude" was one of the first American shows to openly discuss abortion, and "One Day at a Time" was the first scripted series to directly tackle the topic of divorce. While other shows, like "The Brady Bunch," skirted around the issue, Lear wanted divorce to be a part of a story that showed the difficulties a single mother faced — with a good amount of humor mixed in. Over 40 years since the series ended, "One Day at a Time" continues to find new fans and inspire creators. It even had an equally funny and socially relevant remake.
The original "One Day at a Time" was an instant hit, running for over 200 episodes from 1975 to 1984 and turning its three main actors — Bonnie Franklin, Mackenzie Phillips, and Valerie Bertinelli — into household names. America tuned in week after week, watching Phillips and Bertinelli, who were just 15 and 14 when the show started, grow up in front of their eyes. Sadly, for some of the cast, things in their personal lives have not been as breezy and fun as the sitcom made life look. After the series ended, the three women remained close, even as their careers took them in different directions.
Bonnie Franklin was a mom on and off set
Bonnie Franklin's acting career came about as a way for her parents to get her out of the house and to open up. Her mother enrolled her in acting lessons, and it turned out that Franklin had what it took to make it in the business. While she had been professionally acting since 1954, playing Ann Romano, a divorced mother of two daughters trying to raise her children and pay the rent on "One Day at a Time" was her breakout role, earning her one Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations. On set, Bonnie looked out for her young co-stars. Valerie Bertinelli credited Franklin with getting her into therapy when the fame and attention became too much. She also pushed the show's writers to take on subjects that were taboo for TV at the time, telling the Washington Post: "I do think that not only do we entertain, but sometimes we strike chords that do make people think a little bit. To me, that's important."
In 1980, Franklin married producer Marvin Minoff and became the stepmother to his two children. After "One Day at a Time" ended in 1984, Franklin chose to focus on theater work and took an active role in helping raise awareness of the AIDS epidemic. And while TV work may have taken a backseat, Franklin did find time to make a guest appearance on Bertinelli's hit series "Hot in Cleveland."
Franklin died in 2013. Upon her death, Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips paid their respects. In a message shared on Y!, Bertinelli said, "Bonnie has always been one of the most important women in my life and was a second mother to me," while Phillips added, "We all loved her very much."
Mackenzie Phillips struggled with addiction but came out the other side
The daughter of John Phillips from the iconic band The Mamas & the Papas, Mackenzie Phillips has faced a number of tragedies and struggles in her life.
When she was just a child, her father was teaching her how to smoke pot, and by 11, she was trying cocaine. Things only got worse as her career took off, first appearing in "American Graffiti" before joining "One Day at a Time." Phillips' substance abuse caused problems on set, leading to her being fired from the show on two occasions. The first happened in 1980, but after going to a rehabilitation center, she was invited back to the show. Sadly, Phillips wasn't able to stay clean at the time, and she was let go again in 1981.
Phillips continued to act, but her substance abuse continued to damage her career. In 2008, she was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport when cocaine and heroin were found on her. While she still acts – she even had a recurring role as the head of therapy group for women veterans on the "One Day at a Time" reboot – Phillips also works as an addiction counselor at Breathe, saying, "My addiction was so powerful, and so rooted in early trauma, that I lost myself for many years. Now, with a strong recovery I'm committed to helping others find their voice..." And while her addiction created a rift between them, Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli have become close friends again.
Valerie Bertinelli found her second wind
Valerie Bertinelli had only done a few commercials and a single appearance on the TV series "Apple's Way" before being cast on "One Day at a Time." The show turned her into a star almost overnight, and she struggled to deal with the newfound attention. It was while making the show that Bertinelli first tried cocaine with her on-screen older sister, Mackenzie Phillips. Her drug use continued, even as the world saw her as the nice girl next door. Her cherubic looks and peppy attitude in front of the cameras made it all the more surprising when she started dating and eventually married rockstar Eddie Van Halen, with cocaine being an important part of her relationship. In her memoir, "Losing It," Bertinelli recalled that on the night of their wedding, "I passed out on the bed in my gown, and Ed fell asleep in the bathroom." In time, Bertinelli got sober. In 1991, she gave birth to her son, Wolfgang Van Halen.
After "One Day at a Time" ended in 1984, Bertinelli continued to work but struggled to find success. In 2001, Bertinelli joined the cast of "Touched by an Angel" for the show's final two seasons. But it was 2007 when Bertinelli gained her second wind when she became the spokesperson for Jenny Craig. Three years later, Bertinelli found sitcom success with "Hot in Cleveland." In 2026, Bertinelli did one thing she had never done in her career; she posed nude for the cover of her book, "Getting Naked." She explained her decision to People, saying, "I have felt bad about myself for too many decades. I'm going to feel good about myself now."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).