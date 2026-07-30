Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Martin Is Officially Off The Market & Head Over Heels

Gwyneth Paltrow's life has had plenty of romantic highs and lows. Along with her highly-publicized relationships and breakups with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, the "Shakespeare in Love" star maintains a close friendship with ex-husband Chris Martin and is currently enjoying a happy second marriage to Brad Falchuk, who co-created "Glee." As of this writing, Paltrow has yet to publicly comment on her son Moses Martin's newly-outed relationship with classmate Campbell Fealy, but if her past remarks are any indication, as long as he's happy, so is she. As the Goop founder explained to People in 2025, "I really encourage them to be true to themselves and, like, to do what feels right to them. [...] I really want them, even if I don't agree with it, like, I want them to be really true to their idea of their purpose and their individuality."

For his part, Moses seems happy with his mother's choice of partner. He and sister Apple Martin came along with their mom on her honeymoon with Falchuk (as did their dad!). Moses and Falchuk's two children from his previous marriage also spent time together over the summer of 2025 before he started attending Brown. But while the model and musician may approve of his famous mom's real-life relationship, her onscreen romances are another story. In 2025, Paltrow returned to movies with a star turn in "Marty Supreme," and her children had vastly different reactions to seeing their mother getting cozy with Timothée Chalamet. "[M]y daughter's so cool and punk rock that she's like, 'Mom, this is awesome!'" Paltrow told The Hollywood Reporter. "And my son was like, 'Oh, my God, I don't want to see this.' He was [...] mortified."