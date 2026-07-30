Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Martin Is Officially Off The Market & Head Over Heels
It hardly seems a minute has passed since Gwyneth Paltrow and her then-husband, Chris Martin, announced the births of their two children. Today, the actor and Coldplay front-man have been "consciously uncoupled" for quite some time, and their kids are starting lives of their own. Daughter Apple Martin is a recent college graduate and is already jump-starting her own acting career with a role in "Paris Paramount," alongside Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz. Apple's younger brother, 20-year-old Moses Martin, has grown up to be stunning — and someone special clearly thinks so, too. The Brown University student, who's also a musician and model, is reportedly dating fellow student Campbell Fealy. The Daily Mail managed to grab some now-archived screenshots from Moses's Instagram during the week of July 27, 2026, in which he wished his "favorite person" happy birthday.
One pic showed the couple embracing, while the other was Fealy on the beach wearing two pairs of sunglasses. "I love you big time," the caption read. We're guessing the two might not have been able to celebrate Fealy's special day in person; the previous week, Moses posted some candids taken from his recent appearance in the latest Burberry campaign. The brand's accompanying video featured music by Moses's band, People I've Met. Fealy left a comment on the post: "Whose photos?" Moses quipped back, "Ur mom." Speaking of moms, Paltrow, who has a pretty good side hustle herself, hasn't commented on her son's romance yet, but she might secretly be a tiny bit disappointed. Back in 2010, the Oscar winner told InStyle that then-4-year-old Moses was smitten with Faith Hill's daughter, joking, "[W]e might really become family when he marries Audrey!" (via Today).
Her children's happiness is Gwyneth Paltrow's top priority
Gwyneth Paltrow's life has had plenty of romantic highs and lows. Along with her highly-publicized relationships and breakups with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, the "Shakespeare in Love" star maintains a close friendship with ex-husband Chris Martin and is currently enjoying a happy second marriage to Brad Falchuk, who co-created "Glee." As of this writing, Paltrow has yet to publicly comment on her son Moses Martin's newly-outed relationship with classmate Campbell Fealy, but if her past remarks are any indication, as long as he's happy, so is she. As the Goop founder explained to People in 2025, "I really encourage them to be true to themselves and, like, to do what feels right to them. [...] I really want them, even if I don't agree with it, like, I want them to be really true to their idea of their purpose and their individuality."
For his part, Moses seems happy with his mother's choice of partner. He and sister Apple Martin came along with their mom on her honeymoon with Falchuk (as did their dad!). Moses and Falchuk's two children from his previous marriage also spent time together over the summer of 2025 before he started attending Brown. But while the model and musician may approve of his famous mom's real-life relationship, her onscreen romances are another story. In 2025, Paltrow returned to movies with a star turn in "Marty Supreme," and her children had vastly different reactions to seeing their mother getting cozy with Timothée Chalamet. "[M]y daughter's so cool and punk rock that she's like, 'Mom, this is awesome!'" Paltrow told The Hollywood Reporter. "And my son was like, 'Oh, my God, I don't want to see this.' He was [...] mortified."