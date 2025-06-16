Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin's Son Moses Grew Up To Be Stunning
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's relationship blossomed after Paltrow attended a Coldplay concert in 2002. What followed was a strong kinship that saw them tie the knot the following year. Their popularity as a unit was certainly a talking point among several onlookers as they quickly transitioned from lovers to parents. During their ten-year marriage, the couple welcomed Apple Martin in 2004 and Moses Martin in 2006. Paltrow and Martin appeared to be doting parents who kept certain aspects of their children's lives private. This, however, inevitably made their growth all the more noticeable whenever they made rare public appearances.
While Apple has grown up to be the spitting image of her mom, Moses is quickly following suit. At just 19 years old as of this publication, Moses' rapid change from the baby we once knew is eye-opening. Not to mention that his trajectory into adulthood is one that his parents — and the public— often compliment him on. From attending a prestigious college to expressing interest in following in his father's footsteps, Moses is leading a life filled with curiosity and artistic freedom that is miles away from the public eye. This, in turn, made it clear just how much of a well-rounded individual he's become. To learn more about his ever-growing maturation, here is everything to know about Moses Martin's stunning growth.
Moses' name was inspired by one of his father's songs
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's decision on names for their children certainly drew some attention. Their firstborn, Apple Martin, got her unique name from her father. Paltrow adored the name due to its wholesomeness and biblical implications. Moses, of course, would be a name that could get the same kind of attention, since it also had obvious biblical implications. So when it was announced on April 8, 2006, that Moses would indeed be the name of Paltrow and Martin's son, the general public was likely to have their reservations. The name, however, wasn't inspired by the fictional prophet, but rather a Coldplay song released in 2003.
In a 2006 interview with Access Hollywood, Paltrow suggested that she and Martin thought of the name during their first pregnancy (via People). "When we were pregnant with Apple, if she was a boy, she would've been named Moses," she said. "We just always had the name ... Moses to me is just such an amazing name." As the lead singer of Coldplay, the song by the same name was previously a favorite of Martin's to perform live. According to Martin himself, "Moses" was about "falling in love with the most beautiful woman in the world" (via People). While the meaning of the song certainly differs in how it pertains to his son, the song's name appeared to serve as inspiration when it came to naming his baby boy.
Moses Martin grew up in a balanced household
Given the success both Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have sustained throughout their careers, it's safe to assume that both Moses Martin and his sister, Apple Martin, were primed to live lavish lives. While they definitely had the resources to, and oftentimes did, this didn't come without a sense of groundedness. Instead of leading lives devoid of responsibilities, a way of life that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids were rumored to lead, Paltrow and Martin ensured that their parenting methods were balanced.
In an interview with E! News, Paltrow spoke about raising Moses and Apple in a household with a healthy amount of rules and regulations to follow, while also allowing them freedom. Her self-deemed "iconoclastic approach" was one she considered controversial, as she didn't believe in being the typical overbearing parent. Instead, she wanted Moses and Apple to grow up feeling free to express themselves. "We try to always strike a balance," she said. "For me, manners are super important. So, that was kind of the structure: manners and education. I want a lot of expression and individuality, and freedom running through that structure. So, that's kind of how we looked at it."
He was jokingly caught in an arranged marriage rumor in 2010
Moses Martin's rare appearances only saw the light of day once he grew up. When he was still a child, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin seemingly took it upon themselves to keep his personal life private. This, however, didn't stop speculations about his life from circulating, no matter how bizarre they may have seemed. Surprisingly enough, his mother accidentally perpetuated one of the most notable rumors in 2010.
During an InStyle segment, Paltrow was interviewed by Faith Hill, the wife of the acclaimed country singer Tim McGraw (via The Boot). Together, McGraw and Hill have three daughters — Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. Their conversation took a unique turn when Paltrow noted her close friendship with Hill. At Moses' expense, Paltrow suggested that they'll eventually become in-laws because Moses and a 9-year-old Audrey got along well. "We might really become family when he marries Audrey!" she exclaimed (via The Boot). "My son is in love with your daughter!" With Moses only being 4, it was apparent the two were simply gushing about their children's budding friendship. In response to the idea of an arranged marriage in the future, Hill continued to praise their two youngest kids, stating, "Don't you just love our babies?"
Moses was credited in multiple Coldplay songs
As the son of a critically acclaimed and highly successful music artist, Moses Martin's involvement in his father's respective art form is well-documented. By 2016, it was clear that Moses had an interest in performing music like his father, Chris Martin. During an appearance at a Boys & Girls Club Benefit Show, Chris performed several covers of songs by Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen, and more. Though he was in the company of Chad Smith — drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers — and Beck, he was also joined by Moses and Apple. This was one of the first instances where Moses showcased his musical talents.
His partnership with his father never ended there, as Moses amassed an assortment of music credits on multiple Coldplay songs over the years. The first of which dates back to Coldplay's 2014 album, "Ghost Stories," where Moses provided additional vocals for the song "Fly On." Moses continued to be featured on his father's projects from 2015 onward, both in songwriting and background vocals. These included "Adventure of a Lifetime" and "Everyday Life." The most notable, however, was his inclusion in "Music of the Spheres" in 2021, where Moses, once again, provided background vocals for the chorus of the song "Humankind."
Moses and his sister seamlessly adjusted to their parents' split
After almost 11 years of marriage, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, resulting in the two finalizing their divorce in 2016. For most onlookers, this came as a shock, but this was a decision both Paltrow and Martin were seemingly firm on. The only downside to this would be how it would potentially affect their children, Apple and Moses Martin. After their separation, Paltrow spoke at a BlogHer conference in 2015, expressing how unique it was to be co-parents with Martin after splitting up (via Today). "It's been hard, and you know, like, we've gone through really difficult times with it, but we've always said, 'These children are our priority,'" she explained.
As both Paltrow and Martin know far too well about the trauma a child can face when their parents divorce, Paltrow told Bustle that she was reluctant to divorce Martin for their children's well-being. "My kids are great," she said. "They're grounded and grateful, and funny. But [Chris Martin] and I both really did not want to have them experience the divorce as a trauma. We knew that it would be hard, of course, but we didn't want them to ever feel in the middle, or that one of us was slagging off the other one." Luckily, both appear to have seamlessly adjusted to this change. With Moses and Apple maintaining strong relationships with their parents and their respective partners, it's refreshing to see that there wasn't any apparent trauma from their parents' divorce.
He witnessed the aftermath of his mother's infamous ski accident in 2016
In 2016, Gwyneth Paltrow was involved in a ski accident while on a family vacation at Deer Valley Resort in Utah. The other party involved, Terry Sanderson, then filed a lawsuit in 2019, seeking compensation for the injuries he allegedly sustained, claiming that Paltrow was responsible for their collision. This ultimately saw Paltrow embroiled in a legal trial in 2023, where both individuals gave their accounts of what occurred that day. What's notable, however, was her children's accounts of what happened. During the trial, Moses Martin's deposition was read aloud for the jury, in which he explained the aftermath of what occurred.
According to ABC, a 9-year-old Moses recalled following his ski instructor, Eric Christiansen, after learning about his mother's incident. Moses noted that while both Paltrow and Sanderson were on the ground, he heard his mother yell "something along the lines of 'What the F-word, you just ran into me,'" which differed from Sanderson's claims of Paltrow colliding with him. Moses' retelling of his mother's reaction to the incident also aligned with Apple Martin's claims, as she suggested that she had "never seen her shaken up like that." It seemed both Moses and Apple helped the jury deem Paltrow not at fault for the crash, leading her to win the case shortly after.
His mother jokingly gifted him a particular puzzle in 2020
The 2020 pandemic caused a number of us to stay within the confines of our own homes for months. For critically acclaimed actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, this meant no acting projects on the horizon, and for Moses Martin, this resulted in him transitioning to attending school through Zoom calls. During his rare 2020 appearance on "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon, young Martin spoke about remaining happy during these unprecedented times. "I'm doing all that I can," he said. "Trying to stay happy by, like, I don't know, finding whatever is entertaining, and doing it."
Paltrow helped reinforce this environment at home by participating in some conventional and unconventional board games. In a 2020 post for her online newsletter, Goop, Paltrow detailed her family's summer during the pandemic. Through this, Paltrow shared that she got a 14-year-old Martin a puzzle displaying a particular part of the female anatomy (via People). "There's been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house," she wrote. "And I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun." The "boob puzzle" in question is a 450-piece jigsaw puzzle drawn by Julia Hefferman. When completed, the puzzle displays an array of drawn breasts — all varying in size and skin color. Aside from her alleging that her children purposely did not want to have the "birds and the bees" talk with her, it seems that she was maybe attempting to educate Martin in her own fun way.
Moses Martin never gave his mother a hard time during his teenage years
As previously mentioned, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin leaned on unconventional methods when it came to raising Apple and Moses Martin. In addition to implementing hard-and-fast house rules, Paltrow also granted them an ample amount of freedom under her roof. One thing she noted that was a priority was respect, and with most teens, that can sometimes get lost if they're given too much freedom. This wasn't the case for Moses, as in 2023, Paltrow suggested that he was more easygoing than other teenagers.
During an interview with People, Paltrow gushed about the relationship she has with both of her kids. While doing so, she appeared grateful for having children who didn't go through a rebellious teenage phase — particularly Moses. "I have been so lucky with my teens," she said. "We had, probably when Apple, I would say, was about 13, we had a year where I was like, 'Oh wow, okay,' but actually my kids have been, I kind of didn't have the horrible teen thing." Paltrow claimed that this was probably due to her parenting style, which seemed to cause Apple and Moses to remain relatively unproblematic. "They're responsible and they've never done anything too crazy," she explained.
Moses attended Brown University in 2024
In 2023, Moses Martin was in his last year of high school, which meant he was already preparing to attend college. During Gwyneth Paltrow's interview with Bustle, she spoke candidly about this college process. Given that she'd done this with Apple Martin before, she noted the different approach in both of her children's ventures into college. "Apple was very clear on where she wanted to go, and did everything in her power to make it happen and manifested it. Moses is like, 'I don't know, I like this and I like that, and let's go back and see this, let's go back and see that one.' He's more relaxed about it. He's kind of like, 'I'll be happy wherever; it's fine,' which is a great feeling."
Luckily, Moses eventually made his decision. After graduating in 2024, he was set to attend the prestigious Ivy League college, Brown University. While this saw Moses relocating to Rhode Island for school, he still took time out of his young adult life to see his mother. In 2025, Paltrow told People that a film project she was working on led her to New York, which meant she got to spend time with Moses and her stepson, Brody. "I did a film here in the fall, and it was great 'cause I got to see my son and stepson, who were just very close by quite a lot, which was really nice," she said.
He started his own band
During his 2020 appearance on "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon, a 14-year-old Moses Martin spoke about his affinity for music after Fallon asked if he was still into it, stating, "Yeah, I'm really into music. I like to do it a lot." From playing the piano to transitioning to the guitar — and even with his array of music credits — it was clear that, in some way, Martin had a deep interest in having a music career. In 2024, he began to chase that dream as he became a part of an indie-alternative rock band known as "Dancer."
As a three-person group, they developed a small following performing at notable venues such as Astor Place and Mercury Lounge in New York. As of this publication, Martin serves as the band's lead vocalist and guitarist. Although the band has been booked and busy, the group has yet to release any original music on streaming platforms. Instead, Martin and his band perform renditions of well-known songs. One of which was a cover of The Strokes' "Last Nite," which saw him garner some virality due to his musical talents.
While the general public became enamored with his musical prowess, Gwyneth Paltrow is also proud of her son's budding music career. According to a sentimental birthday post on Instagram in April, it also seems that Paltrow has access to some of their unreleased music. "You have an incredible intellect and you are so gifted, so talented," she wrote. "I listen to your music on repeat."
Moses has embarrassingly been called his father's partner in public
Although it's noted that Apple and Moses Martin think the world of their parents for making their homelife easygoing, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have jokingly embarrassed their children on numerous occasions. One instance saw Apple and Moses promptly change Paltrow's lock screen after they accidentally saw that it was a shirtless picture of her husband, Brad Falchuk. From selling vibrators on her website to openly unveiling the sexual contents of her former romance with Brad Pitt, it's clear Paltrow has single-handedly put them in awkward positions, and so has their father.
While garnering public attention can sometimes negatively impact their family time, Chris appears to have made a game out of it on some occasions. In his 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Chris stated that he has a running bit with Moses where, anytime they're noticed in public, he doesn't claim him as his son. "I like [my kids] very much. Even though they're not biologically mine — I'm breaking the story now," he quipped. "My favorite new thing to embarrass my son is if we're walking down the street and someone comes up to us and they say, 'I'm sorry to disturb you while you're with your son,' I say, 'That's not my son. That's my partner.'" Chris then reassured the publication that him not "claiming" his children was simply a joke, stating. "Yeah. I like them a lot. I think they are mine, to be fair."