Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin's Son Moses Grew Up To Be Stunning

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's decision on names for their children certainly drew some attention. Their firstborn, Apple Martin, got her unique name from her father. Paltrow adored the name due to its wholesomeness and biblical implications. Moses, of course, would be a name that could get the same kind of attention, since it also had obvious biblical implications. So when it was announced on April 8, 2006, that Moses would indeed be the name of Paltrow and Martin's son, the general public was likely to have their reservations. The name, however, wasn't inspired by the fictional prophet, but rather a Coldplay song released in 2003.

In a 2006 interview with Access Hollywood, Paltrow suggested that she and Martin thought of the name during their first pregnancy (via People). "When we were pregnant with Apple, if she was a boy, she would've been named Moses," she said. "We just always had the name ... Moses to me is just such an amazing name." As the lead singer of Coldplay, the song by the same name was previously a favorite of Martin's to perform live. According to Martin himself, "Moses" was about "falling in love with the most beautiful woman in the world" (via People). While the meaning of the song certainly differs in how it pertains to his son, the song's name appeared to serve as inspiration when it came to naming his baby boy.