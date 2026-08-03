Sweet Throwback Photos Of Julie Andrews & Her Husband Of 41 Years
Julie Andrews is a household name. Beyond her stunning transformation and her many awards and accolades, she also has a reputation for grace and warmth in entertainment. The reason we don't see Andrews much anymore is both because she's more than earned retirement, and she experienced some tragic losses. One of those losses was when her husband, Blake Edwards, died in 2010.
The couple, who were married for over 40 years, have one of the cutest origin stories. Andrews explained how they met in the parking lot of a therapist's office. "I was going to a therapist he was coming from. Very corny, sorry about that," said Andrews (via the Daily Mail). Eventually, they divorced their first spouses and then got married in November 1969, a decade after they met.
Edwards and Andrews had a beautiful life together. They raised five children, three from their previous marriages and two daughters that they adopted together from Vietnam. The couple also worked on several films (Edwards was a writer and director) together throughout the course of their marriage. Here's a look back on their relationship in photos.
The couple attended the 1967 Eddie Awards together
Prior to getting married, Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards attended the 1967 Eddie Awards together. The Eddie Awards, also known as the Annual ACE Eddie Awards, celebrate excellence in film editing. Neither Andrews nor Edwards was involved with a nominated project, but their presence still made sense considering their
Andrews wore a sleeveless dress, and Edwards wore a classic tuxedo. They sat next to each other at a table and looked like they were having a fun night out together.
They worked on the film Darling Lili in 1970
This 1968 photo features Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards and an unnamed man on the film set of "Darling Lili." The film, which stars Andrews and Rock Hudson, was written by Edwards and William Peter Blatty. Edwards also served as the film's director.
Based on the timing, this pic was taken shortly before Andrews and Edwards got married in 1969. The couple looked professional, but even in sunglasses, you can kind of track Edwards' eye line to looking at Andrews and smiling at her instead of the camera, suggesting how close they were then.
They stepped out hand-in-hand on vacation in Monaco
This photo was taken of Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards in 1972. The couple was seen holding hands while taking a stroll in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Andrews looked so chic with her signature short hair, a turtleneck, and white pants. Meanwhile, Edwards had a camera in hand, perhaps doing that thing eternal film directors do of constantly scouting locations even when off the clock. It definitely seems possible considering that he'd later direct "Son of the Pink Panther," which filmed in Monte Carlo in 1992.
Julie Andrews loved working with Blake Edwards
This 1979 photo is a black-and-white close-up of Julie Andrews smiling while looking so sweetly at her husband, Blake Edwards. He looked to be mid-sentence and was wearing sunglasses on his head. 1979 marked their 10-year wedding anniversary and was also the year that their film "10" was released. Edwards wrote and directed the film, which starred Dudley Moore and Andrews, who said it was "lovely" to be able to "be together and work as well" (via Julie Andrews Archive).
They were both nominated for Oscars for their work on Victor Victoria
This adorable photo of Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards was taken behind-the-scenes of the film "Victor Victoria." It was yet another film the couple collaborated on as director and lead actress. The film received many accolades, including Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Writing. This photo really oozes love and care as the couple stared at each other and smiled. The smile also reached both of their eyes. Perhaps their love behind the camera was a key ingredient in the recipe of the film's success.
Blake Edwards and Julie Andrews were still in love decades in
This 1986 photo features Blake Edwards and Julie Andrews smiling in front of a white background while Andrews leans on his shoulder. It's yet another photo of the couple that shows how close they were. They both looked extremely happy to just be in each other's presence, even after decades of being married.
Some say that laughter is the key to successful relationships, and Andrews said in a 2019 event (via Variety) that Edwards was "hilariously funny," so maybe laughter was a big part of why their relationship lasted so long. And perhaps they were actually laughing in this photo as it was taken, which is why they looked so happy.