Sweet Throwback Photos Of Julie Andrews & Her Husband Of 41 Years

Julie Andrews is a household name. Beyond her stunning transformation and her many awards and accolades, she also has a reputation for grace and warmth in entertainment. The reason we don't see Andrews much anymore is both because she's more than earned retirement, and she experienced some tragic losses. One of those losses was when her husband, Blake Edwards, died in 2010.

The couple, who were married for over 40 years, have one of the cutest origin stories. Andrews explained how they met in the parking lot of a therapist's office. "I was going to a therapist he was coming from. Very corny, sorry about that," said Andrews (via the Daily Mail). Eventually, they divorced their first spouses and then got married in November 1969, a decade after they met.

Edwards and Andrews had a beautiful life together. They raised five children, three from their previous marriages and two daughters that they adopted together from Vietnam. The couple also worked on several films (Edwards was a writer and director) together throughout the course of their marriage. Here's a look back on their relationship in photos.