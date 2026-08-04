What '60s Star Sophia Loren Looks Like Today

Sophia Loren spent roughly 75 years being photographed, and she looked stunning through all of them. She also didn't seem to mind the exposure, though she does now find the frequency of the modern selfie culture a tad overbearing. Now in her nineties, the Neapolitan icon lives a more laid-back life in Geneva, surfacing so rarely that every fresh image of her is an event unto itself. One of the clearest recent looks came courtesy of her 90th birthday on September 20, 2024, when Giorgio Armani — who would pass away a year later at 91 — shared footage from her celebration dinner.

There was also the sighting months earlier in May 2024. Loren was photographed leaving lunch at Cipriani in a blue leopard-print blazer. She was wearing tinted glasses with a dark nude lipstick, and her auburn hair was let loose in curls. More importantly, however, her face was still unmistakably the one from the 1950s, though one that highlighted Loren's stunning transformation through the long years. This was also her first major appearance after that September 2023 fall inside her Geneva home, which fractured her hip and femur. Loren was walking with a cane, also a lingering consequence of the fall.

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Loren marked her 91st birthday at home. Her son Carlo Ponti Jr. took to Instagram to celebrate it, writing: "Rockin' it in Geneva on my mother Sophia Loren's 91st birthday!!!" Loren hasn't taken a film role since "The Life Ahead" in 2020, directed by her other son Edoardo Ponti. The scarcity has real weight, though, because if you ask the legendary industry icon herself, she has no intention of slowing down, especially not on account of a number on a birth certificate or something as ordinary as getting older.