What Molly Ringwald Has Said About A Breakfast Club Reboot: 'It Doesn't Represent Our World Today'

For years, it's been a common joke online that a modern remake of director John Hughes' seminal 1985 teen classic "The Breakfast Club" simply can't be done, given just how much has changed since the movie was initially made. After all, why would the five teenagers sentenced to Saturday detention bother to open up to one another and learn just how similar they actually are when they could simply pass the time scrolling on their phones? Molly Ringwald, who played the black honey lipstick-wearing "princess" Claire Standish, seems to agree that a remake of "The Breakfast Club" wouldn't really work in this day and age. However, surprisingly, her hang-ups have little to do with the technology of it all.

In April 2025, Ringwald took part in a "Breakfast Club" 40th anniversary reunion panel alongside former castmates Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estèvez, and Anthony Michael Hall, during which the former Brat Pack member pointed out that the lack of diversity in "The Breakfast Club" badly dated the film. The actor also argued that an original, more modern-minded movie inspired by it would be preferable to a straight remake. "I personally don't believe in remaking that movie, because I think this movie is very much of its time," Ringwald proclaimed at the time (via Entertainment Weekly).

"It resonates with people today," she added. "I believe in making movies that are inspired by other movies but build on it and represent what's going on today. This is very, you know, it's very white, this movie. You don't see a lot of different ethnicities. We don't talk about gender. None of that. And I feel like that really doesn't represent our world today."