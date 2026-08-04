Fans Of The Office Agree These Two Stars Would Make A Perfect Pairing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Office" is known, and beloved, for creating ultimate couple goals with Jim and Pam, but there's another, more low-key couple that fans have been rooting for, for years: Ryan and Kelly. The Dunder Mifflin colleagues have an on-again-off-again relationship arc that concludes when Kelly runs away with Ryan, leaving her doting fiancé Ravi behind. Long after the hit show ended, "The Office" fans have continued to call for actors BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling, who played Ryan and Kelly, to get together in real life too.

In 2025, Novak supported Kaling when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and fans took it as yet another sign. "They're going to run away together like the end of The Office," one wrote in the comments section of an X post about the event. Another complained, "How long is this situationship gonna keep going," while a third quipped, "Never beating the allegations dawg." The reason fans believe so fervently that the former co-stars would be perfect for each other is because they've been so close for years.

BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling's relationship originally began when the up-and-comers met in the writing room for "The Office." In fact, they dated in secret a year before the debut season aired, and continued casually seeing each other on and off, which meant they were writing Ryan and Kelly's story and performing it onscreen together while seeing each other IRL. BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling broke up for good in 2007, but "The Office" alums have stayed close, continuing to support each other through every achievement.