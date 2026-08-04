Why Wasn't Emma Roberts' Dad At Her Wedding?

After numerous high-profile relationships, Emma Roberts finally found the one in Cody John, marrying the actor in July 2026. The ceremony was filled with A-list guests like Kristen Stewart, Demi Moore and even Emma's famous aunt Julia Roberts. But there was one noticeable absentee: Emma's father, Eric Roberts.

Following the event, Eric said in a statement to Page Six, "I love my daughter, always have, always will. It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants." It doesn't directly explain why Eric would miss his daughter's wedding, but it also highlights where Eric and Emma's relationship is at. It's been public knowledge for years that Emma and Eric have a strained relationship.

The source of the celebrity family feud appears to be Eric's failure as a father when Emma was growing up. Eric and Emma's mother, Kelly Cunningham, split soon after Emma's birth, and she has always lived with her mother. He wrote (via Entertainment Weekly) in his 2024 memoir, "Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far," about her early childhood, "The biggest consequence of my drug use was losing Emma. I was still impossibly coked up when she was born, which explains everything."