Celebrity Family Feuds That Went Public

A celebrity family feud is more than just a game show spin-off. With famous family members hurling accusations, insults, and general snark at one another in the public eye, these spats are the stuff that reality television thrives on and the general public eats up. Hearing that a celebrity has gone no contact with a family member or has gotten into a tabloid mud-slinging match captures the collective attention in a voyeuristic way. The public becomes invested, choosing sides and gossiping around the office water cooler as though these are people they actually know versus complete strangers.

As for what fuels that fascination, it's hard to say. It could be driven by curiosity about the real life of a favorite celebrity. It could stem from a perverse satisfaction in learning that a seemingly perfect family is in fact flawed. According to child and educational psychologist Emily Crosby, it might just be because it makes people feel better about their own dysfunctional families.

"They make us think about our own family dynamics and feuds that have happened," she explained to Harper's Bazaar. Behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings told the magazine that it also serves as a distraction from our own lives. "The world is in a wobbly place, so this ostensibly trivial news item that none of us are threatened by or that won't impact our own lives in any way is escapism," she said. Whatever the reason, the following family feuds that probably should have remained private nevertheless became the topic of many a public conversation.