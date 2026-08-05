4 Times Prince William & Kate Middleton Proved They're The Perfect Pairing
William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, are relationship goals. From their fairytale wedding in 2011 to their storybook life with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Waleses are forever on our couple inspiration board.
Kate Middleton first met William at St. Andrews University in 2001, when they were both students. At the time, William had a secret "decoy" girlfriend to distract the paparazzi while he got to know Kate. Fast-forward nearly a decade, and William and Kate announced their engagement in 2010. Although the royals aren't known for their public displays of affection, William and Kate have shown sweet gestures of PDA and loving glances throughout the years.
A picture is worth a thousand words, as the saying goes, and we don't need William and Kate to talk about how much they love each other because we can see it in their fun and flirty interactions. These two make the perfect pairing, from the way their personalities mesh to the way they continue showing up and loving each other after so many years together.
Prince William and Kate Middleton looked so happy at their wedding
Over 72 million people watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. You could just see how happy the couple was in pictures from the event, including one of Kate and Will kissing on the balcony after officially becoming husband and wife.
In the years since, Kate and Will have continued acting like newlyweds — and this was intentional. In fact, William does his best to ensure his marriage isn't like his parents', King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, which was tumultuous and ended in divorce.
A palace source explained why the couple works so well together in an interview with The Telegraph. "When one of them is finding something hard and is stressed, the other one kicks in," the insider told the outlet. "If he's down, she's there. If she's down, he's there. They complement one another and lean on each other. They have somehow found a balance of working together and still being in love—that's impressive."
William and Kate are sporty and competitive
When it comes to sports, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, take their competition very seriously. These two are both extremely athletic, going sailing and rowing, as well as enjoying volleyball, field hockey, table tennis, cricket, archery, high jumping, and more. Kate also enjoys playing padel, a mix of tennis and squash, with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
Kate is a member of the Rugby Football Union and enjoys playing rugby with her husband and kids at home, while William is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. "At weekends we go from one competition to the next," William said in 2025 (via Hello!). Kate added that their kids have "been exposed to lots of different sports."
The spouses have also engaged in some friendly competition for charity, like in the photo above, where Kate and Will raced each other for the Heads of Together team for the London Marathon in February 2017. They ran together with huge smiles on their faces, clearly loving the rush of competition.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are on the same page as parents
William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, are on the same page about parenting their kids, which is vital for any successful relationship. The royals are very involved parents to Prince George, born in 2013, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, and Prince Louis, born in 2018. They often take their kids to sporting events and other public outings to get them used to royal life, as well as spend time with them at home in private.
In an October 2025 appearance on "The Reluctant Traveler," William told host Eugene Levy that he and Kate prioritize family time and having dinner as a family. "So, sit and chat is really important," he said (via Today). "None of our children have any phones, which we're very strict about." He added that as parents, they focus on making their kids feel "warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love. That all has to be there."
They are also united on prepping their kids for their future royal duties, which includes bringing them on official outings like Trooping the Colour appearances. "Preparing their children for the lives they are going to lead, it's central to their roles," a royal insider told The Telegraph.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are stronger than ever
Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2026, by posting a sweet photo on Instagram of the family of five lying in the grass with their two cocker spaniel dogs. The Waleses look so happy here after a tumultuous few years, when Kate dealt with a cancer diagnosis.
Kate revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in January 2024. She completed chemotherapy in September 2024, and in January 2025, returned to her royal duties and public life after revealing that she was officially in remission. William supported his wife through this difficult time, even sharing a rare moment of vulnerability over her recovery in May 2026. "So proud. I'm very, very proud," he said in part in an interview with HeartRadio. "She's been amazing, she's been through so much in the last couple of years... She's an amazing mum and an amazing wife, and literally our family couldn't cope without her, so she's been absolutely stunning — really has."
They also continue to show public displays of affection, as Kate and William were photographed sharing a kiss after he played at The Royal Charity Polo Cup in July 2026. We couldn't be happier for these two.