4 Times Prince William & Kate Middleton Proved They're The Perfect Pairing

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, are relationship goals. From their fairytale wedding in 2011 to their storybook life with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Waleses are forever on our couple inspiration board.

Kate Middleton first met William at St. Andrews University in 2001, when they were both students. At the time, William had a secret "decoy" girlfriend to distract the paparazzi while he got to know Kate. Fast-forward nearly a decade, and William and Kate announced their engagement in 2010. Although the royals aren't known for their public displays of affection, William and Kate have shown sweet gestures of PDA and loving glances throughout the years.

A picture is worth a thousand words, as the saying goes, and we don't need William and Kate to talk about how much they love each other because we can see it in their fun and flirty interactions. These two make the perfect pairing, from the way their personalities mesh to the way they continue showing up and loving each other after so many years together.