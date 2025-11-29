How Prince William Ensures His Marriage Doesn't End Up Like Charles & Diana's
Watching parents divorce and go through emotional turmoil could have a lasting impact on a child, which it seems to have done for William, Prince of Wales. Rumored affairs between Princess Diana and King Charles III contributed to their marital issues, as did Charles' workaholic attitude. The latter seemed to remain a regret of the king's, and he reportedly warned Prince William to avoid having history repeat itself. "I just did duty, duty, duty. I neglected my marriage, and look what happened," Charles told William, according to royal author Ingrid Seward (via Fox News).
In October 2025, William appeared on the comedy TV series "The Reluctant Traveler," saying that the home has to be a safe space and full of warmth. While part of William's childhood felt like that, it didn't last — which is why he vowed to make changes to how he and wife Kate Middleton raise their three children. "You take that and you learn from it and you try and make sure you don't do the same mistakes as your parent," he said (via Page Six).
While William was growing up, the media played an invasive role in his life, something he is trying to curtail for his family of five. The List reached out to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a NYC Neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, to get her take on how families in the public eye can deal with constant scrutiny. Her comments reflected that of William's, encouraging parents to make sure the home is its own place where children "are protected, not put on display."
William and Kate need to check in with each other from time to time
Keeping the inner circle a safe and trust-filled place isn't the only thing William, Prince of Wales, can do to keep his marriage intact and protect his children. Dr. Sanam Hafeez also suggested implementing a strict rule about setting boundaries and only responding to stimuli that affect your day-to-day life — meaning, if someone William didn't know said something rude to him while he was doing his royal duties, he could just ignore it. "The more you filter out unnecessary noise, the stronger your sense of family identity becomes." (This sentiment echoes something Sophie Grégoire, Justin Trudeau's ex, shared on the "Arlene Is Alone" podcast about how she's handling unwanted attention from her breakup.)
Moreover, Dr. Sanam Hafeez recommended William and Kate Middleton keep the dialogue open between them, making sure both parties feel comfortable sharing how they're feeling. "Small conversations about how you are both coping, what you need, and how the pressure feels can prevent misunderstandings from building," she said. While William didn't get to witness that growing up, it is something his children will remember, and will hopefully continue as they build families of their own.
"When children see that their parents stay connected during hard moments, it gives them a sense of stability that outside scrutiny cannot shake," Dr. Hafeez added. Public scrutiny can't be avoided when you're a member of the royal family, but how people react to it can totally make or break a relationship.