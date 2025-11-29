How Prince William Ensures His Marriage Doesn't End Up Like Charles & Diana's

Watching parents divorce and go through emotional turmoil could have a lasting impact on a child, which it seems to have done for William, Prince of Wales. Rumored affairs between Princess Diana and King Charles III contributed to their marital issues, as did Charles' workaholic attitude. The latter seemed to remain a regret of the king's, and he reportedly warned Prince William to avoid having history repeat itself. "I just did duty, duty, duty. I neglected my marriage, and look what happened," Charles told William, according to royal author Ingrid Seward (via Fox News).

In October 2025, William appeared on the comedy TV series "The Reluctant Traveler," saying that the home has to be a safe space and full of warmth. While part of William's childhood felt like that, it didn't last — which is why he vowed to make changes to how he and wife Kate Middleton raise their three children. "You take that and you learn from it and you try and make sure you don't do the same mistakes as your parent," he said (via Page Six).

While William was growing up, the media played an invasive role in his life, something he is trying to curtail for his family of five. The List reached out to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a NYC Neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, to get her take on how families in the public eye can deal with constant scrutiny. Her comments reflected that of William's, encouraging parents to make sure the home is its own place where children "are protected, not put on display."