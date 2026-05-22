'So Proud': Prince William Has A Rare Moment Of Vulnerability Over Kate Middleton's Recovery

While health issues in any relationship affect both partners, subsequent recovery and relief is also a celebration to be shared. William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales have shared countless cute moments over their 15 years of marriage, but Kate Middleton's health issues have made her public appearances since 2024 few and far between.

Luckily, a little over a year after announcing her remission and recovery from cancer in a January 2025 post to X, Middleton was able to go on her first overseas trip since 2022. She stepped back into her royal duties with a work trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy, for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. In a May 22, 2026, interview with Heart Radio, William made a rare comment about her recovery journey, with his reaction to this milestone being, "So proud. I'm very, very proud. She's been amazing, she's been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly, and yeah, she'd been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot."

He went on to praise her further, emphasizing how, "She's an amazing mum and an amazing wife, and literally our family couldn't cope without her, so she's been absolutely stunning — really has." Although the public will whirl up divorce rumors at even the smallest side-eye, statements of support and adoration like this show off the strength of their bond in times of need.