George & Amal Clooney Flee From Their Home Amid Major Wildfire: 'Terrible Moment'

George and Amal Clooney's lives are in flux at the moment as wildfires in south-eastern France have chased them out of their home in Brignoles in the Var. The Clooneys are raising their two kids on a farm in France, where the family of four has citizenship. They bought their estate Domaine du Canadel in 2021. Yet, ever since the devastating fires that began on July 29, 2026, the couple is unsure what the future holds for their home and their family.

In this moment of fear and instability, the Academy Award winner wrote a letter to the mayor of Brignoles, Didier Bremond, with two important statements. "First we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are determined to ensure that, whatever happens to our village, we remain fully part of this community and [will] contribute to its rebuilding," George said, adding, "We love Brignoles and the friends we have there" (per The Guardian). He noted, "at this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment and as we evacuate Brignoles." The fires have reportedly burned more than 320 acres of land, and the Clooneys are among around 600 residents who have been forced to evacuate their homes.