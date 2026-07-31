George & Amal Clooney Flee From Their Home Amid Major Wildfire: 'Terrible Moment'
George and Amal Clooney's lives are in flux at the moment as wildfires in south-eastern France have chased them out of their home in Brignoles in the Var. The Clooneys are raising their two kids on a farm in France, where the family of four has citizenship. They bought their estate Domaine du Canadel in 2021. Yet, ever since the devastating fires that began on July 29, 2026, the couple is unsure what the future holds for their home and their family.
In this moment of fear and instability, the Academy Award winner wrote a letter to the mayor of Brignoles, Didier Bremond, with two important statements. "First we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are determined to ensure that, whatever happens to our village, we remain fully part of this community and [will] contribute to its rebuilding," George said, adding, "We love Brignoles and the friends we have there" (per The Guardian). He noted, "at this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment and as we evacuate Brignoles." The fires have reportedly burned more than 320 acres of land, and the Clooneys are among around 600 residents who have been forced to evacuate their homes.
George Clooney has long been passionate about protecting the environment
The wildfires in France come the year after many stars tragically lost their homes to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. By that point, George Clooney had left Hollywood in hopes of giving his kids with Amal Clooney a chance at life away from fame and all that comes along with it. Yet, while leaving Los Angeles made him one star who avoided the city's wildfire damage last year, it didn't take long for his home to be affected by disaster. For George, it's safe to assume that this has him thinking more than ever about protecting the environment.
George has been outspoken about protecting the earth from climate change in the past. At the 2013 Britannia Awards, George spoke about Typhoon Haiyan, which had just hit the Philippines. Per Fox News, he told reporters, "If you have 99 percent of doctors who tell you 'you are sick' and 1 percent that says 'you're fine,' you probably want to hang out with, check it up with the 99. ... The idea that we ignore that we are in some way involved in climate change is ridiculous. What's the worst thing that happens? We clean up the earth a little bit?" Evidently, George will keep fighting for the environment, and he'll keep fighting for Brignoles, too.