'80s Rocker Rick Springfield Is Aging Like Fine Wine & These Pics Prove It

Rick Springfield is a familiar name for most music fans out there, if only because they know his biggest hit, "Jessie's Girl." But he's had a huge career and made his name as a music icon after decades in the industry. He started his career in the 1960s in the band Zoot before going solo in the early 1970s, quickly earning his first hit with his debut single, "Speak to the Sky."

Since then, Springfield has released plenty of music, including many more hit songs, and has one Grammy Award. A secret about Springfield is that he also launched an acting career; he was also one of the celebrities appearing on "General Hospital," "High Tide," and "True Detective." After over 60 years of working as an entertainer, you might expect Springfield to be retired and relaxing in his older years. But as far as we can tell, he's still just getting started. The singer might be in his 70s now, but he doesn't act that way. And he certainly doesn't look it.

While some longtime rock stars don't look much like they used to these days and are almost unrecognizable, Springfield is one of the best examples of a celebrity who is definitely aging like fine wine. The man is still touring and performing all the time. And thanks to all his personal efforts to stay in shape, he seems as fit as a man half his age. If you don't believe us, here are some photos that show just how well the rock icon has aged.