'80s Rockstars Who Are Barely Recognizable Today

If you're searching for proof that the 1980s were a time of both excess and rebellion, look no further than the rock and roll scene of the era. Many male musicians of the time had long hair, wore a ton of makeup, and left nothing to the imagination in skintight spandex. Neon colors and animal prints on clothing were just as popular as the classically cool black leather and denim. Bright blue eye shadow and red lipstick was all the rage, regardless of gender.

The sound of rock during that decade spanned a huge musical canyon. From the fun of Van Halen to the hard-hitting metal of Metallica, it seemed like every band had a different take on the genre. And while many of the rock acts of the era are still well-known artists now, they — understandably — don't look exactly like they did way back when they first ruled the charts all those decades ago.

Time may have changed them, but many of the legends of the era are still rockin'. Here's what some of the music stars who ruled the 1980s look like today.