The Forgotten '90s Sitcom Starring Téa Leoni That Deserves More Attention
If you loved Téa Leoni as the leading lady in "Madam Secretary," you definitely aren't alone. But, did you know her back when she starred in "Flying Blind"? If this '90s sitcom wasn't on your radar, you're not alone in that. The one-season comedy is one that Leoni looks back on fondly, and it might be worth revisiting.
Leoni was just 26 years old when "Flying Blind" premiered on Fox in 1992. The star played Alicia, the independent, uninhibited girlfriend of the more uptight Neil, played by Corey Parker. While the series only lasted for 22 episodes, it featured some impressive cameos, including "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow and "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Peter Boyle. "Flying Blind" didn't quite have the success of other sitcoms of that era. As a result, it hasn't exactly had the staying power that others have enjoyed. Yet, Leoni would have liked to see the series last a bit longer.
"Too bad 'Flying Blind' was canceled. I liked playing Alicia, although she wasn't too bright," she said in a 1994 interview with UPI. She joked, "Alicia was sort of a best breast forward girl." She poked fun at the show's costuming again about two decades later while speaking to More Magazine in 2015. "Flying Blind was the first time I'd ever heard the words it girl," she explained, noting, "They built me some amazing bustiers for that show. I looked like a D cup" (via Téa Leoni Central).
Flying Blind helped Téa Leoni learn how to work through stage fright
Téa Leoni is not the only person with positive memories of "Flying Blind." Fans on Reddit discussed the show in 2025 and questioned its cancellation, with one saying, "[Téa] Leoni was fun to watch." The star went on to have quite the impressive career after her first big TV project, including the underappreciated mystery gem "Madam Secretary." She's also spent plenty of time in the public eye. These days, she's doing better than ever. Yet, she couldn't have gotten where she is today without the trials and tribulations that came along with "Flying Blind."
"It was my first experience in front of a 'live' audience, instead, I suppose, of a 'dead' audience," she joked about the experience while speaking to UPI. Despite being a professional performer, that early in her career, the audience left her spooked. "Whenever my nerves misbehave, up comes lunch," she revealed. "I threw up before every one of the 22 episodes of 'Flying Blind.' I was petrified by the studio audience."
Like most of us, over time, Leoni has gotten more comfortable with what she does. "These days I manage to control my nerves somewhat," she explained, adding, "I've worked out a system that allows me to throw up about a half hour before I have to go on the set." According to her, though, it was all worth it to get to do what she loves. "It's not pleasant, but once I get out the first line I stop shaking and feel wonderful," she said.