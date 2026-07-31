The Forgotten '90s Sitcom Starring Téa Leoni That Deserves More Attention

If you loved Téa Leoni as the leading lady in "Madam Secretary," you definitely aren't alone. But, did you know her back when she starred in "Flying Blind"? If this '90s sitcom wasn't on your radar, you're not alone in that. The one-season comedy is one that Leoni looks back on fondly, and it might be worth revisiting.

Leoni was just 26 years old when "Flying Blind" premiered on Fox in 1992. The star played Alicia, the independent, uninhibited girlfriend of the more uptight Neil, played by Corey Parker. While the series only lasted for 22 episodes, it featured some impressive cameos, including "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow and "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Peter Boyle. "Flying Blind" didn't quite have the success of other sitcoms of that era. As a result, it hasn't exactly had the staying power that others have enjoyed. Yet, Leoni would have liked to see the series last a bit longer.

"Too bad 'Flying Blind' was canceled. I liked playing Alicia, although she wasn't too bright," she said in a 1994 interview with UPI. She joked, "Alicia was sort of a best breast forward girl." She poked fun at the show's costuming again about two decades later while speaking to More Magazine in 2015. "Flying Blind was the first time I'd ever heard the words it girl," she explained, noting, "They built me some amazing bustiers for that show. I looked like a D cup" (via Téa Leoni Central).