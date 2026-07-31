Fans Were Devastated By Téa Leoni's Divorce, But Now She's Doing Better Than Ever

On "LifeMinute" in November 2025, Téa Leoni's husband Tim Daly said that although he'd met the "Bad Boys" star several times over the years, he didn't pay her much attention until the pair met on set of "Madam Secretary" in 2014. They played husband and wife, so they're among many actors who've fallen in love with their on-screen love interests. According to Daly, sparks flew quickly after the duo re-introduced themselves. "She just kind of caught me in her tractor beam and ... I was terrified," Daly joked of Leoni's undeniable presence. Asked when he knew he was in love, the "Private Practice" star said: "God, about four minutes after I met her [on set of] 'Madam Secretary.'"

That's love at first sight, but Daly told a remarkable story about how Leoni unintentionally predicted their future together years before they'd ever met. The couple went to the same boarding school a decade apart, and Daly said that the release of his 1982 film "Diner" was a big hit at the school. "She saw the movie, and she told her roommate that she was going to marry me someday, having never met me."

When asked if he had any advice for couples on how to make their relationships work, Daly said every couple was too different to take general advice. But the key to the "Wings" star's relationship with Leoni is that, along with being "crazy about each other," they communicate well, sharing and feeling grateful for both the good and bad times in their lives.