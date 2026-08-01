Tim Daly's Sweet Comments About Marriage With Téa Leoni Prove Why They're A Perfect Pairing
Tim Daly and Téa Leoni have a lot in common. The two actors first got together after they played spouses in the TV series "Madame Secretary," and they crossed paths even earlier when Daly starred on "Wings." In addition, they've both previously been in long-term marriages to other actors and have kids from those relationships. In Leoni's case, she was married to David Duchovny until they divorced in 2014. Happily, the second time seems to be the charm for Leoni and Daly. They married in July 2025, and months later, Daly provided heartwarming insights into their dynamic.
Although their romance started in 2014, Daly relished this new level of commitment. "It's kind of amazing because it is a little different," he informed LifeMinute in November 2025. "It's better." He elaborated by explaining that he and his wife have a deep emotional connection. "We actually talk about everything including the bad stuff," Daly added. "It just creates an atmosphere of real trust."
However, this level of vulnerability took practice. For instance, three years after they started dating, Daly broke his legs. While he balanced working and recovery, Leoni checked in with him emotionally. Although he was sanguine about the accident, Leoni probed beneath his surface-level comments to see how he was really doing after this traumatic experience. "I sobbed for a while, and I was like, 'You're absolutely right,'" Daly shared on the podcast "Really Famous" in November 2025. "We have to ... hold each other by the shoulders and say, 'Hey, stop it. Let me help you.'"
Leoni and Daly have a different approach to marriage the second time around
For all that Tim Daly and Téa Leoni have in common, they take different stances on discussing their relationship publicly. While Daly is forthcoming on the inner workings of their life together, Leoni prefers to be private. She and her ex-husband, David Duchovny, share two children, and Leoni regretted the way past media coverage impacted them, since their relationship difficulties extended over a six-year period. Possibly due to these circumstances, Leoni wasn't in a hurry to get married, and she waited nine years to officially accept Daly's proposal.
While Daly honors Leoni's privacy wishes, he has revealed more over time. Like Leoni, Daly's also changed some of his approaches to marriage, based on his past relationship. Although it was pretty much love at first sight when Daly met Leoni for "Madame Secretary," they didn't waste time lingering on good vibes alone. During his appearance on "Really Famous," Daly was candid that stoicism during his first marriage caused problems.
Luckily, Leoni took the lead on building trust and intimacy by asking her future husband to dish some tough details. "I was waiting to be executed for some of the things that I've done," Daly confided. Fortunately, Leoni reserved judgement and asked thoughtful follow-up questions. Daly also acknowledged on the podcast that he's gotten much more adept at resolving conflicts with Leoni: "It's awesome because we go through this whole thing and then we actually make progress. We actually listen to each other."