Melissa Gilbert 'Wasn't Prepared' For The Buzz Around Rob Lowe Amid Their Romance

While it may seem exciting to some, it's not easy dating a celebrity. In fact, it can be a challenge even if you are a celebrity, too. Take it from "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert. In 2025, she got candid about her short-lived relationship with fellow star Rob Lowe. While she was certainly no stranger to fame, she was definitely taken aback by the treatment Lowe received from his fans.

Gilbert sat down with "I Choose Me" podcast host Jennie Garth, and the two former child stars bonded over their unique experiences. That's when Gilbert dished about dating Lowe before he was a superstar. "It was very tumultuous, you know, I felt like a bit of an old sage in the business at that point because I had been doing it for so long, and I was still on 'Little House on the Prairie' when we met, and it had already, you know, had been years, and he was sort of starting out," she explained.

According to Gilbert, "He'd done a little bit of television, and so I was able to sort of sit back and watch this meteoric rise happen. I don't think I think I was prepared for the stuff that came with it." Lowe wasn't yet the big star he later became, but he had plenty of eyes on him and that meant many young women were ready to shoot their shot with the heartthrob whether he had a girlfriend or not.