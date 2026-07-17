'Supportive' Melissa Gilbert Gave Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Cast Her 'Stamp Of Approval'
Tons of classic TV shows have been rebooted in recent years, including "How I Met Your Father," "That '90s Show," and "Raven's Home." Netflix's 2026 adaptation of the classic 1974 "Little House on the Prairie" series was almost immediately renewed for a second season, and it's not just the audience raving about the period drama. As a former leading lady on "Little House on the Prairie," Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls, is still transporting us back in time in hit series such as "When Calls the Heart." Although she's yet to cameo in Netflix's popular reboot, new "Ma" actor Crosby Fitzgerald, who's just as gorgeous in real life as Gilbert, revealed in a July 15, 2026 interview with People that the beloved actor is totally onboard with the new adaptation.
During Gilbert's visit to the Season 1 set, Fitzgerald shared, "I got to meet her. She's so sweet, so supportive and excited, and it's just so great when her and Alison Arngrim are giving the stamp of approval, and it means a lot to us, and it was very kind." The former child star essentially passed the torch to the new cast, with Alice Halsey (the new Laura) reflecting, "I think she's a really nice person. She was just so supportive. It just made me feel so welcomed into the 'Little House' world."
Melissa Gilbert publicly defended the 'Little House on The Prairie' reboot against haters
Like any remake, Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" has the unenviable task of trying to make an adaptation fit for a modern audience while also honoring what came before. Just like the outrage online when Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel, in Disney's 2023 remake of "The Little Mermaid," Netflix's new series received similar criticism. Back in January 2025, the disgraced former Fox News and NBC anchor Megyn Kelly took to X to threaten: "@Netflix if you wokeify Little House on the Prairie I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project." Melissa Gilbert herself promptly took to Threads to respond, "Watch the original again. TV doesn't get too much more 'woke' than we did. We tackled: racism, addiction, nativism, antisemitism, misogyny, rape, spousal abuse and every other 'woke' topic you can think of. Thank you very much."
Under her post, several users listed anecdotes from the original series that sustained her argument, alongside thanking Gilbert for speaking out. In an interview with The Wrap, "Little House" showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine defended the choice to tackle social issues in the reboot more mindfully, pointing out how the definition of "woke" has changed into a "catch-all for things people don't like." As she argued, "Changing your mind is a good thing." Even in the '70s, the topics Gilbert brought up were considered progressive. What makes "Little House" so timeless is the heart and spirit of its characters learning to navigate the world as it is — a reality many viewers are seemingly reluctant to accept.