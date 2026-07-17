'Supportive' Melissa Gilbert Gave Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Cast Her 'Stamp Of Approval'

Tons of classic TV shows have been rebooted in recent years, including "How I Met Your Father," "That '90s Show," and "Raven's Home." Netflix's 2026 adaptation of the classic 1974 "Little House on the Prairie" series was almost immediately renewed for a second season, and it's not just the audience raving about the period drama. As a former leading lady on "Little House on the Prairie," Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls, is still transporting us back in time in hit series such as "When Calls the Heart." Although she's yet to cameo in Netflix's popular reboot, new "Ma" actor Crosby Fitzgerald, who's just as gorgeous in real life as Gilbert, revealed in a July 15, 2026 interview with People that the beloved actor is totally onboard with the new adaptation.

During Gilbert's visit to the Season 1 set, Fitzgerald shared, "I got to meet her. She's so sweet, so supportive and excited, and it's just so great when her and Alison Arngrim are giving the stamp of approval, and it means a lot to us, and it was very kind." The former child star essentially passed the torch to the new cast, with Alice Halsey (the new Laura) reflecting, "I think she's a really nice person. She was just so supportive. It just made me feel so welcomed into the 'Little House' world."