The Most Iconic Celebrity Couples Of The 1980s, Ranked

The '80s were a decade of high-glamour, high-profile, and high-drama love affairs, some of which went down in flames, while others have withstood the test of time. From iconic music stars to world-class actors, the power couples of the time dominated the public eye and garnered immense media interest as they navigated the ins and outs of life and love just like everyone else. The attention garnered a fair amount of PR for these public figures, establishing them and their partners as power couples whose relationships still stand out in their fans' collective memory decades later.

Notable stars like Madonna, Tom Hanks, and Arnold Schwarzenegger were not only establishing their impressive careers throughout the 80s, but also cultivating romantic relationships on the world stage with varying degrees of success. Whether or not these unions resulted in lasting romantic bliss or a bitter split, these pairs have gone down in history as some of the most memorable power couples of the decade.

Though some might argue that the sheer extent of fame, fortune, or notoriety of any given individual within a pairing dictates how iconic the couple is as a whole, this list takes into account the popularity of both celebrities both during the 1980s and in the present when quantifying the memorability and pop culture impact of a power couple. Furthermore, the element of romance can't take a backseat when ranking couples. We also took into account the swoonworthiness of their meetings as well as the publicity garnered because of their longevity, or conversely, the level of drama that accompanied their splits.