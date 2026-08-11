What Did Clint Eastwood Look Like At The Start Of His Career? See Throwback Photos From The '50s
One of the most celebrated actors and directors of all time, Clint Eastwood is known for his raspy voice and tough demeanor. The star of countless Westerns has become a prime example of the cool and calm cowboy who knows how to kill thanks to movies like "The Good, the Bad, the Ugly" and "The Outlaw Josey Wales," as well as the tough-as-nails cop in the "Dirty Harry" series. Along the way, Eastwood has also tried his hand at comedy and romance in the films "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" and "The Bridges of Madison County."
Born in 1930, Eastwood always looked and sounded tough, but ever since he starred in and directed the Oscar-winning Western "Unforgiven" in 1992, his gravely voice and heavily creased face has become his most iconic look. Eastwood has had the appearance of a hardened old man for so long that it can be tough to believe he was ever a young, hopeful actor who was just starting out.
However, just like every other Hollywood legend, Eastwood had to start somewhere, and, for him, that journey began in earnest in 1955, making his debut in an uncredited role in "The Creature of the Black Lagoon" sequel, "Revenge of the Creature." The star would spend the rest of the decade taking on small parts before being cast in the TV series that would change his life just as the decade came to a close. Throughout it all, he looked pretty different from the iconic image we've come to associate him with.
Clint Eastwood hobnobs with star Mari Blanchard
Clint Eastwood appeared in 11 movies and TV shows between 1955 and 1956, going uncredited in almost half the roles he took on. While he may not have seen his name on screen as often as he would have liked, he was under contract with Universal, which meant he was guaranteed a paycheck of $75 a week.
Here, Eastwood is seen with fellow Universal Studios actor Mari Blanchard in 1956. Blanchard was already a major player for the studio, which was involved in a lawsuit two years earlier between Universal and another production company that wanted Blanchard to be in the classic film, "Vera Cruz."
Clint shows off his car
While Clint Eastwood's Universal contract was paying him just $75 a week, it was enough for him to buy a very stylish Austin Healey 100M in 1956, seen here in a picture taken outside his home. Sadly, Eastwood wouldn't be under contract for long. Universal let him and fellow future superstar Burt Reynolds go on the same day.
Talking to Conan O'Brien on "Conan," Reynolds explained that Eastwood was fired for, among other things, speaking too slowly and refusing to fix a chipped tooth, while the studio felt that Reynolds was a bad actor. As they left the lot, Reynolds turned to Eastwood and said, "You're in a hell of a lot of trouble ... I can learn to act; you'll never get rid of that Adam's apple."
Clint Eastwood knows how to wear a sweater
Clint Eastwood's most iconic look may be the cowboy hat, poncho, and little black cigar between his clenched teeth that he wore in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." However, that wasn't the style he preferred in the 1950s.
Here, Eastwood shows that, when he isn't squinting in the sun, his big eyes look as soft and warm as his comfy sweater. It's almost impossible to believe that this young man who looks like a matinee idol would become famous for being so tough.
Clint and Maggie's early years
Clint Eastwood has spent time with plenty of gorgeous women, but only one of them, Maggie Johnson, can say she was with the star before he became a household name. Eastwood and Johnson met on a blind date in 1953 and were married later that year.
The two would be together for over 30 years, but the actor was reportedly not as good a husband as he should have been, having multiple affairs during their marriage. Here, before all that, the two young lovers lay out on the lawn in 1956, taking in the California sun and gazing into one another's eyes.
Clint Eastwood stays in shape
Being a leading man takes more than just being a good actor. A star needs to be in great shape, and the young Clint Eastwood knew it. Here, Eastwood works on staying in shape, doing arm curls with some impressive-looking weights while showing off his biceps for the camera.
Clearly, the famed filmmaker knows how to stay healthy. The legendary star celebrated his 95th birthday in 2025 and finally retired in 2026, ending his career with the critically acclaimed "Juror #2."
Eastwood put those muscles to use
Clint Eastwood didn't just work out to look good on camera; he apparently also liked to use his strength to literally pick women up. On this day, Eastwood ended up at the lake holding up a woman on each shoulder.
Even before his acting career started, Eastwood needed to be in shape. The future Hollywood legend worked as a lifeguard after he left the army, and that calling that never truly left him. Even after he became famous, Eastwood would keep saving lives.
Clint Eastwood became a TV star in 1959
After four years of small roles in less-than-stellar movies and shows, everything changed for Clint Eastwood. In 1959, the struggling actor was cast as one of the stars of the now-classic TV Western "Rawhide." Eastwood would spend the first half of the 1960s playing Rowdy Yates on the hit series, building the cowboy persona that would help make him a star.
In this photo from 1959, Eastwood smiles and gives a hint of the squinty eyes that he would become known for. The young actor didn't know it at this moment, but his long and momentous career was just starting.