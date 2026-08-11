What Did Clint Eastwood Look Like At The Start Of His Career? See Throwback Photos From The '50s

One of the most celebrated actors and directors of all time, Clint Eastwood is known for his raspy voice and tough demeanor. The star of countless Westerns has become a prime example of the cool and calm cowboy who knows how to kill thanks to movies like "The Good, the Bad, the Ugly" and "The Outlaw Josey Wales," as well as the tough-as-nails cop in the "Dirty Harry" series. Along the way, Eastwood has also tried his hand at comedy and romance in the films "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" and "The Bridges of Madison County."

Born in 1930, Eastwood always looked and sounded tough, but ever since he starred in and directed the Oscar-winning Western "Unforgiven" in 1992, his gravely voice and heavily creased face has become his most iconic look. Eastwood has had the appearance of a hardened old man for so long that it can be tough to believe he was ever a young, hopeful actor who was just starting out.

However, just like every other Hollywood legend, Eastwood had to start somewhere, and, for him, that journey began in earnest in 1955, making his debut in an uncredited role in "The Creature of the Black Lagoon" sequel, "Revenge of the Creature." The star would spend the rest of the decade taking on small parts before being cast in the TV series that would change his life just as the decade came to a close. Throughout it all, he looked pretty different from the iconic image we've come to associate him with.