Life Full Of Love: Clint Eastwood's Relationship History Is Full Of Gorgeous Women

In the early 1950s, Eastwood was one of approximately 1.5 million Americans drafted into the Korean War, per the Selective Service System. After Eastwood was discharged in 1953, he returned to his hometown of San Francisco, California. There, he met his future first wife, Margaret "Maggie" Neville Johnson, on a blind date. At the time, Johnson was a senior at U.C. Berkeley and worked as a secretary. The couple tied the knot in December 1953, less than a year after they first met. Eastwood was 23; Johnson was 22.

Eastwood and Johnson were married for over 30 years on paper, although Eastwood was anything but monogamous. Eastwood had an early affair, as just one example, with an unidentified woman who produced his first child, Laurie (born February 1954), per People. Laurie was put up for adoption and later reconnected with Eastwood as an adult. After three decades of Eastwood's bachelor behavior, the couple finally divorced in 1984. They had two children, Kyle (born May 1968) and Alison (born May 1972).

According to Eastwood, Johnson was fully aware of his Playboy lifestyle from the start. "One thing Mag had to learn about me was that I was going to do as I pleased," Eastwood reportedly told "Photoplay" back in 1963, (via People). "She had to accept that, because if she didn't, we wouldn't be married."