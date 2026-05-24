Life Full Of Love: Clint Eastwood's Relationship History Is Full Of Gorgeous Women
Clint Eastwood may be close to 100 years old, but he's proven time and time again that age is just a number, especially when it comes to relationships. Born in May 1930, Eastwood has spent more than 70 years in the spotlight — and turning on the charm. When it comes to those in the Hollywood industry, Eastwood has supposedly flirted with a plethora of successful women like Barbara Walters, Bernadette Peters, and Inger Stevens.
Between his extensive film career and a successful stint as the mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, Eastwood has lived quite a full life. Despite Eastwood's attempts to keep his personal life private, however, we know it's been a messy one. Eastwood has at least eight children with multiple women, for instance, although he has never confirmed exactly how many kids he has. We also don't know exactly how many relationships Eastwood has been in over the years, although one thing is clear: As someone with perpetual face card that still holds out strong today, Eastwood has attracted plenty of beautiful women in his lifetime.
Clint Eastwood married Maggie Johnson in 1953
In the early 1950s, Eastwood was one of approximately 1.5 million Americans drafted into the Korean War, per the Selective Service System. After Eastwood was discharged in 1953, he returned to his hometown of San Francisco, California. There, he met his future first wife, Margaret "Maggie" Neville Johnson, on a blind date. At the time, Johnson was a senior at U.C. Berkeley and worked as a secretary. The couple tied the knot in December 1953, less than a year after they first met. Eastwood was 23; Johnson was 22.
Eastwood and Johnson were married for over 30 years on paper, although Eastwood was anything but monogamous. Eastwood had an early affair, as just one example, with an unidentified woman who produced his first child, Laurie (born February 1954), per People. Laurie was put up for adoption and later reconnected with Eastwood as an adult. After three decades of Eastwood's bachelor behavior, the couple finally divorced in 1984. They had two children, Kyle (born May 1968) and Alison (born May 1972).
According to Eastwood, Johnson was fully aware of his Playboy lifestyle from the start. "One thing Mag had to learn about me was that I was going to do as I pleased," Eastwood reportedly told "Photoplay" back in 1963, (via People). "She had to accept that, because if she didn't, we wouldn't be married."
He had a long-term affair with Roxanne Tunis
Clint Eastwood met actor Roxanne Tunis in 1959 on the set of "Rawhide." The Western CBS series was the one that served as Eastwood's big Hollywood break; he portrayed one of the main characters, Rowdy Yates, while Tunis was an uncredited on-set stuntwoman. Although both parties were married — Tunis was married to Jack Watson Scheck Jr. between 1956 and 1984 — it didn't take long to start an affair.
Although Eastwood and Tunis attempted to keep their reported 14-year affair under wraps, their relationship eventually came to light in 1989. Eastwood and Tunis weren't just a long-term item: They shared a daughter, Kimber, who was born in 1964, per People. Kimber, a make-up artist who has been a part of the "Wheel of Fortune" production crew for over 20 years, told Fox News in 2024 that Eastwood was "very supportive" of her career and "loves being a grandpa."
If there's anything to know about Eastwood's old affairs, however, it's that while he had no problem being photographed with some women, he was extremely private about what they actually got up to. Eastwood never mentioned Tunis in public during their extended affair, and only a handful of photos of them exist. In fact, Eastwood never talked about Tunis at all — not even when Tunis died, aged 93, in June 2023. Instead, a source told the Daily Mail that Eastwood was reportedly "gutted" and "more emotional than he ever expected."
Clint Eastwood reportedly had an affair with Mamie Van Doren
Before Clint Eastwood got involved with Roxanne Tunis, he allegedly had another affair outside of his marriage with Maggie Johnson, this time with actor Mamie Van Doren. Between 1955 and 1956, Eastwood made uncredited appearances in several movies. One of these films was a Western directed by Charles F. Haas, "Star in the Dust." Van Doren had a lead role as Ellen Ballard, while Eastwood made a brief appearance as a ranch hand.
Details of Eastwood and Van Doren's tryst are scarce, although we know it was brief. "Clint: The Man and the Movies," a 2025 biography by Shawn Levy, stated that Eastwood and Van Doren were once classmates at Universal Talent School. "He always knew the most straight and direct path to my dressing room," Van Doren reportedly said back in 1986, (via People). She also described him at the time as "straight and direct."
While Eastwood has never commented on his supposed relationship with Van Doren, it seems that they've remained cordial throughout the decades. In 2008, for instance, Van Doren attended the Thalians 53rd Anniversary Ball in Beverly Hills; the charity event featured Eastwood as an honored guest while they raised money for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
He was photographed with Jayne Mansfield in the early 1960s
As Clint Eastwood secured minor background roles in the early 1950s, Jayne Mansfield was on a similar path: Up until she got her big break in the mid-'50s, Mansfield worked a variety of jobs and tried to earn as many parts as possible. According to one biography of Eastwood's, Patrick McGilligan's "Clint: The Life and Legend" (2002), the pair reportedly first crossed paths in late 1955. McGillian's book claimed that they engaged in a brief affair.
Although the anecdote remains unverified, Eastwood and Mansfield did team up in 1962. That year, the Hollywood stars judged a costume contest at the Barbary Coast Fandango, a festival in San Francisco. Eastwood and Mansfield were photographed while en route to the festival via airplane (available to view on Getty Images), as well as when they landed. They were met by artist Bob McClay. To date, Eastwood has never confirmed nor denied a relationship with Mansfield, who infamously passed away from a car accident in 1967.
Clint Eastwood lived with Sondra Locke for years before their dramatic split
In 1972, while married to Maggie Johnson and romantically involved with Roxanne Tunis, Clint Eastwood met actor/director Sondra Locke. Locke was also married, although her relationship with gay sculptor Gordon Leigh Anderson was purely platonic, per The Independent. Eastwood and Locke started dating and moved in together in 1975. They co-starred in films including "The Outlaw Josey Wales" (1976) and "Every Which Way But Loose" (1978).
During their near 14-year relationship, Eastwood and Locke never had children, although they experienced several pregnancies. Locke claimed she got pregnant twice in the 1970s, which both ended in abortion at Eastwood's insistence; she also underwent a tubal ligation. Eastwood denied these claims, "I adamantly deny and deeply resent the accusation that either one of those abortions or the tubal ligation were done at my demand, request, or even suggestion," (via LA Times).
Although Eastwood values his privacy, his split from Locke in 1989 was anything but. Shortly after the breakup, Locke sued Eastwood for palimony — financial support from an ex-partner after a long non-marital relationship. As explained by Far Out Magazine, Locke alleged Eastwood locked her out of their shared home. Eastwood reportedly confirmed that he tapped Locke's phone, although he reportedly referred to her as a "roommate." The case was settled in 1990.
Locke filed another shocking lawsuit against Eastwood after one of their settlement conditions fell through. While Eastwood set Locke up with a contract at Warner Bros, Locke never got an opportunity to develop any projects. In 1995, Locke alleged that Eastwood created a fake deal with Warner Bros with money budgeted for his groundbreaking 1992 Western film, "Unforgiven." The former couple reached another settlement in 1996.
Gael Greene claimed she had a brief fling with Clint Eastwood
Gael Greene was a successful food critic and author between the late 1960s and early 2000s. Outside of her decades-long tenure for New York magazine, Greene may be best remembered as the reported first person to use the word "foodie" in a review.
Greene's memoir, "Insatiable: Tales from a Life of Delicious Excess," was published in 2006. While some celebs kept their love affairs secret until death, Greene, who passed away aged 88 in 2022, was not shy about her personal escapades. Greene claimed that she had affairs with several high-profile celebrities in her younger years, such as Elvis Presley, Burt Reynolds, Craig Clariborne — and, of course, Clint Eastwood.
According to Greene's memoir (as republished by New York Magazine), she met Eastwood in 1969 on the set of Don Siegel's "Two Mules for Sister Sara" for an interview. During their conversation, Eastwood supposedly fell asleep. When he woke up, things apparently escalated from there. "I guessed he would do anything to escape talking. I realized that I absolutely did not care about his motivation," Greene wrote.
Eastwood has never publicly addressed Greene's memoir or their alleged encounter.
Clint Eastwood had two children with Jacelyn Reeves
Clint Eastwood met Jacelyn Reeves, a retired flight attendant, sometime in the mid-1980s. It's unclear whether Eastwood was officially divorced from Maggie Johnson at the time, although he was definitely still with Sondra Locke.
Like his affair with Roxanne Tunis, Eastwood went to great lengths to keep his relationship with Reeves a secret. The couple welcomed two children during their time together, although Eastwood was intentionally left off of their respective birth certificates. Scott Reeves was born in March 1986; Kathryn Reeves was born in February 1988. The children eventually took their father's last name; Scott Eastwood, a now well-known actor in his own right, managed to dodge nepo-baby criticisms while doing so.
It's also unclear when Eastwood and Reeves' time together ended, although signs point to things being over by 1990. After they went their separate ways, Reeves retreated even more into the solitude of everyday life: She's provided no interviews to-date, has posed for no new photographs, and has uttered nothing about her experience with Eastwood. Scott has publicly talked about his upbringing, though. "I lived with my mom for the first half [of my life] and we lived between California and Hawaii," Scott told Router Magazine. "I never lived around a lot of famous people growing up."
He was romantically linked to Barbra Streisand
It's unclear when Clint Eastwood first met the legendary Barbra Streisand, although they were photographed together at the 1971 Golden Globe Awards, Streisand herself posted on Facebook. The truth about Streisand's relationship history is similar to Eastwood's, in some respects: Both have had multiple partners, although they've only been married twice. By 1989, both Hollywood stars seemingly found themselves in the same boat. Eastwood had split from Sondra Locke, while Streisand had recently ended things with actor Don Johnson.
In virtually no time at all, rumors swirled that Eastwood and Streisand were in some sort of relationship. In May 1989, for instance, the Orlando Sentinel published an article that alleged, "Eastwood and Streisand are on the rebound... Eastwood and Streisand are Tinseltown's most provocative couple of the moment."
The supposed couple never addressed the speculation about them, although they clearly remained on good terms into the 2000s. In 2005, Eastwood's sports drama, "Million Dollar Baby," won the Academy Award for Best Picture. As Eastwood accepted the award (a moment available to watch on YouTube), he embraced Streisand for an extended period of time and then sealed the encounter with a kiss.
He dated Frances Fisher on the tail end of relationships with Sondra Locke and Jacelyn Reeves
Clint Eastwood certainly knew how to attract women in his heyday, since, at one point, it seemed as though he tried to balance three separate relationships at the same time. In 1988, Eastwood was still with Sondra Locke, and a father to two children with Jacelyn Reeves, when he met actor Frances Fisher. Eastwood and Fisher, who were both cast in the action comedy "Pink Cadillac," hit it off at a pre-production party, although they didn't publicly confirm their relationship until 1990.
Out of all of Eastwood's relationships, his time with Fisher was one of the most prolific during its run. The couple attended several Hollywood events together, and Fisher starred as Strawberry Alice in Eastwood's "Unforgiven." Their child, Francesca, who has undergone quite a transformation, was born in August 1993.
In the end, Eastwood and Fisher went their separate ways in 1995. A few months after their split, Fisher told the LA Times, "If you can't get past the honeymoon stage and get into the deeper meanings of why you're together... you're doomed to just stop when things start getting tough." Unlike Eastwood's other break ups, however, he and Fisher have remained cordial over the years. In 2026, Fisher said on the "Still Here Hollywood Podcast," (via YouTube). "Being with him gave me an insight into a whole other echelon."
Clint Eastwood married Dina Eastwood (née Ruiz) in 1996
Clint Eastwood's 2005 kiss with Barbra Streisand was cute, but also a tad bit eyebrow-raising, since he was by then a married man again. In 1993, Eastwood met his future second wife, then known as Dina Ruiz. A reporter for California's KSBW station, Dina interviewed Eastwood about "Unforgiven." According to Eastwood, he and Dina hit it off immediately. "We got along really well and I guess we flirted a little bit... one of her associates said, 'You're going to marry him,'" Eastwood told Carmel Magazine in 2007.
After several years of dating, the couple took the next step and tied the knot in March 1996. By the end of the year, they welcomed a child: Eastwood's youngest child, Morgan (born December 1996), who lives a lavish life today. During the marriage, Dina appeared in two of Eastwood's films: "True Crime" (1999) and "Blood Work" (2002).
Considering Eastwood's reputation when it comes to being monogamous, his second marriage lasted longer than many expected. Up until 2012, the Eastwoods appeared to be a strong duo. That year, however, things started to break down when Dina starred in a short-lived E! reality series, "Mrs. Eastwood & Company." Eastwood, who only made a few appearances, reportedly wasn't a fan. "Clint was furious about the show... he's incredibly private, and she put his kids on TV," a source told People.
He was seen with Erica Tomlinson-Fisher ahead of his second divorce
The end of Clint Eastwood's second marriage was a little messy, especially before the former couple agreed to any terms of divorce. Dina Eastwood reconnected with her now-husband, Scott Fisher, sometime in late 2012; they attended high school together, per People. At the time, Fisher's marriage to Erica Tomlinson-Fisher was over and in the final stages of divorce. Dina and Scott Fisher solidified their relationship in 2013 and later tied the knot in 2016, which Dina confirmed in a sweet Instagram post for Fisher's 53rd birthday.
As for Eastwood, he had no problem finding another woman to hang out with post-separation. Out of all the single people out there, however, he gravitated towards Tomlinson-Fisher. Eastwood and Tomlinson-Fisher were photographed together during the latter half of 2013, (via the Daily Mail). Eastwood also reportedly bought her a $715,000 house in 2014, notes AZ Central, although the rumor has never been confirmed.
"I am saddened to see photos of Clint with Ms. Tomlinson-Fisher. I look forward to new beginnings," Dina told Us Weekly when contacted for comment over the Daily Mail's pictures. It's unclear when Eastwood and Tomlinson-Fisher stopped seeing each other or what the particular nature of their relationship was. The Eastwoods' divorce was finalized in December 2014, added Page Six.
He was in a relationship with Christina Sandera from 2014 to 2024
After what whatever was going on with Erica Tomlinson-Fisher fizzled out, Clint Eastwood set his sights on a new woman, Christina Sandera. Eastwood and Sandera met sometime in 2014, reportedly at the Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, per People. Sandera was an employee, while Eastwood's owned the property since the 1980s. The couple made their public debut at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015 and were photographed together many times into the 2020s, mostly at Hollywood events.
What we know about Eastwood and Sander's relationship isn't much, despite the fact that they were together for roughly a decade. Things ended in 2024, although, tragically, the couple did not break up. Instead, Sandera passed away from a heart attack in July 2024, aged 61. Eastwood released one statement through Carmel-by-the-Sea's "Carmel Pine Cone," (via People). "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much." He has not spoken publicly about Sandera's death since, and it's unclear what his current relationship status is.