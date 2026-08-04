How Many Kids Does Western Icon John Wayne Have? Get To Know His Family

Esperanza Baur was born in 1920. She was nicknamed "Chata" and had roles in a few obscure movies, including the 1942 film adaptation of "The Count of Monte Cristo." Movie star Ray Milland introduced her to John Wayne. The two fell in love. They married in 1946, even though John Ford, the Old Hollywood director who cast some underrated icons of the Western genre, did not think the pair were a good match. Neither did many of Wayne's friends.

In Aissa Wayne's book, "John Wayne: My Father," she discussed her dad's marriage to Baur. "For the seven stormy years they stayed married they separated numerous times," she wrote. "When the marriage finally shattered, the allegations made for a lurid trial. Too much angry suspicion, too much hard liquor, and not enough fidelity — these were the mutual charges. According to my father's testimony, Chata's mother had quickly moved in with the newlyweds, and he would often come home to find drunken wife and in-law, entwined in each other's arms, lying out cold on a bed."

In addition, Wayne said Baur had tried to kill him. In his version of the story, he was coming home one night, and Baur would not let him in the house; she was upset with him because she believed he was having an affair with his co-star, Gail Russell. He broke into the house through a window, and Baur started threatening him with a gun. Meanwhile, Baur said she only took the gun because she mistook him for a burglar. The couple divorced in 1954. Baur died in 1961 at the age of 40. She and Wayne had no children together. Aissa did not even know about their marriage until after her father's death.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

