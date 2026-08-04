How Many Kids Does Western Icon John Wayne Have? Get To Know His Family
Aside from Clint Eastwood, John Wayne is the actor most associated with the Western genre. It's impossible to understand the genre without watching many of his starring vehicles. Several of his best movies have gone down as classics, including "Stagecoach," "Red River," "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon," "The Quiet Man, "The Searchers," "Rio Bravo," "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," "True Grit," and "The Shootist." Of all the Old Hollywood stars, Wayne's filmography is perhaps the most extensive and enduring. "There is no arguing that his film career was one of the greatest of all time," Wayne's son Ethan Wayne told HistoryNet.com in 2022.
However, Wayne was not just a movie star — he was also a husband and a father. He was married three times and had seven children. One of his children played Sinbad the Sailor in a famous special effects extravaganza. Another was named after one of his father's most iconic characters. Another wrote an insightful book about the Duke. With that in mind, let's dive into the fascinating history of Wayne's family.
John Wayne's wife Josephine Sáenz raised his kids when he wouldn't
Josephine Sáenz was born in 1908. She's most well-known for being John Wayne's first wife. In Wayne's daughter's 1991 book "John Wayne: My Father," Aissa Wayne discussed the Duke's first marriage. "My father had married Josephine Saenz in 1933, after a lengthy courtship begun his last year at USC," she wrote. "Except for physical beauty, they had seemed to be opposites. The daughter of a prominent doctor, Josephine was a product of wealth and religion, most secure in the presence of socialites or priests. My father's parents had barely scraped by, and my own father was always politely indifferent to church."
Aissa wrote that the two were initially able to reconcile their differences. "They fell in love regardless, and rapidly had four children [Michael, Toni, Patrick, and Melinda]," she documented. "Legally, the marriage lasted ten years, until 1943, but they'd fallen out of love years before that." Some of Wayne's friends claimed that Sáenz was too aristocratic and emotionally reserved to make a good match for the "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon" star.
On the other hand, Wayne blamed himself for the marriage's failure. He said he was too self-centered to be a good husband at the time and implied he had been unfaithful to Sáenz. After the pair divorced, Sáenz raised their children on her own while Wayne regularly sent them money. Wayne felt that his ex-wife was a great mother. She died in 2003 at the age of 95.
Michael Wayne was the brains behind his father's money
Michael Wayne was born to John Wayne and Josephine Wayne in 1934. Wayne was a distant father while Michael was growing up. However, after Michael grew older, the Duke helped him enter the film industry. Michael had small roles in two of his dad's movies: "The Quiet Man" and "The Conqueror," the latter being the infamous film where Wayne played Genghis Khan.
Michael had a more notable career as a producer. He produced several of his father's movies, specifically "The Alamo," "McLintock!," "The War Wagon," "The Green Berets," "Chisum," "Big Jake," "The Train Robbers," "Cahill: United States Marshal," "McQ," "Brannigan," and "John Wayne for Great Western Savings."
He also took charge of his father's finances. According to the book "John Wayne: My Father," the Duke said that if his son had always been in charge of his bank account, he never would have had any financial problems. Michael died in 2003 at the age of 68.
Toni Wayne La Cava wanted to become an actor, but she didn't
In 1936, John Wayne and Josephine Wayne had another child: Toni Wayne La Cava. In the book "John Wayne: The Life and the Legend," Toni discussed memories of her father. She said he was an expert on the American Civil War and had memorized the death tolls of its battles. He was also passionate about the world of art, though he did not pursue an art career like Tony Bennett.
Toni had a small part in her father's movie "The Alamo." After that role, she never appeared onscreen again. In Aissa Wayne's book "John Wayne: My Father," the Duke explains why Toni never became an actor. "[She] could have been a fine actress," he said. "I considered it all ... and decided not to help her."
Wayne felt that Hollywood was too dangerous for Toni. "There's some awful people in this business," he said. "I didn't want to see Toni get hurt. You know what I told her? I told her she should get married, and have a whole bunch of children. And that's what Toni did." Toni died in 2000, when she was 64.
Patrick Wayne brought Sinbad the Sailor to life
Patrick Wayne was born to John Wayne and Josephine Wayne in 1939. Patrick appeared in 11 movies with his father, namely "Rio Grande," "The Quiet Man," "The High and the Mighty," "The Conqueror," "The Searchers," "The Alamo," "The Comancheros," "Donovan's Reef," "McLintock!," "The Green Berets," and "Big Jake." During an interview with johnwayne.com, Patrick discussed what it was like to work with his father. "At that time, I had a brother and two sisters," he said. "We were always competing for his attention. When a film came around, I had him all to myself. That was a very special experience for me."
Patrick was asked if his father ever gave him any acting advice. "He wasn't a person to give advice on any level, whether it be professionally, or [educational], or whatever," Patrick replied. "I think he operated by example. I learned a lot about being a professional from just watching him—being prepared, and ready and on time."
He also appeared in several notable films without his father, including "Cheyanne Autumn," "Shenandoah," "An Eye for an Eye," and Disney's "The Bears and I," meaning that Patrick technically counts as one of those Disney stars who grew up to be stunning. Perhaps his most notable role was as Sinbad the Sailor in "Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger." The film was the third in a trilogy of Sinbad movies featuring stop-motion effects from special effects maestro Ray Harryhausen. It followed the earlier entries "The 7th Voyage of Sinbad" and "The Golden Voyage of Sinbad." In addition, Patrick portrayed the historical Old West lawman Pat Garrett in "Young Guns."
Melinda Wayne Munoz was in a movie that was nominated for Best Picture
Melinda Wayne Munoz was the youngest of John Wayne and Josephine Wayne's four children. She was born in 1940. Munoz only made one appearance on film — she had a bit part in "The Quiet Man," which is widely considered to be one of her father's best films. Notably, "The Quiet Man" was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, losing to Cecil B. DeMille's "The Greatest Show on Earth."
During an interview with johnwayne.com, Munoz cared less about Wayne's stardom and more about the consideration he showed for others. Even though Wayne was one of the most famous people alive, he always showed humility. When he met new people, he was more interested in their lives and stories than his own. "He was just a normal father," she recalled. "He was so wonderful. But we were raised so normally it is almost boring."
Despite the "almost boring" way Wayne raised his children, Munoz said her father strove for greatness and encouraged others to do the same. "When I had my girls, my father said, 'Make sure the girls get an education,'" Munoz recalled. "He understood that the world was changing. He shot from the hip but was he really open about life. He was a voracious reader, very bright. Interested in everything. Whatever he might have done, whether it was an actor or a lawyer, he wanted to be at the top. Not for the adulation. He wanted to be excellent." Munoz died in 2022 at the age of 81.
John Wayne claimed his wife Esperanza Baur tried to kill him
Esperanza Baur was born in 1920. She was nicknamed "Chata" and had roles in a few obscure movies, including the 1942 film adaptation of "The Count of Monte Cristo." Movie star Ray Milland introduced her to John Wayne. The two fell in love. They married in 1946, even though John Ford, the Old Hollywood director who cast some underrated icons of the Western genre, did not think the pair were a good match. Neither did many of Wayne's friends.
In Aissa Wayne's book, "John Wayne: My Father," she discussed her dad's marriage to Baur. "For the seven stormy years they stayed married they separated numerous times," she wrote. "When the marriage finally shattered, the allegations made for a lurid trial. Too much angry suspicion, too much hard liquor, and not enough fidelity — these were the mutual charges. According to my father's testimony, Chata's mother had quickly moved in with the newlyweds, and he would often come home to find drunken wife and in-law, entwined in each other's arms, lying out cold on a bed."
In addition, Wayne said Baur had tried to kill him. In his version of the story, he was coming home one night, and Baur would not let him in the house; she was upset with him because she believed he was having an affair with his co-star, Gail Russell. He broke into the house through a window, and Baur started threatening him with a gun. Meanwhile, Baur said she only took the gun because she mistook him for a burglar. The couple divorced in 1954. Baur died in 1961 at the age of 40. She and Wayne had no children together. Aissa did not even know about their marriage until after her father's death.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Pilar Pallete confused her future husband with Gary Cooper
Pilar Pallete was born in 1928 in Peru. She was filming the 1953 movie "Sabotear en la selva" in her home country when John Wayne arrived on set and watched her dance. He was taken with her. The two spent some time together, and Pilar remarked that she loved Wayne's performance in "For Whom the Bell Tolls." Wayne replied that she had confused him with Gary Cooper, and she blushed. The two charmed each other. By chance, they saw each other again in Hollywood a few months later. Wayne took it as a sign that they were destined to be together. They married in 1954 and had three children: Aissa, Ethan, and Marisa.
Pilar explained why she had such a great marriage to the Western star. "We had so much in common," she told LA Times Today in 2023 (via Spectrum News). "He liked what I cooked. I cook Peruvian dishes. He loved them. We [played] games, we were playing French chess and we also read to each other. I would read 20 pages and held 20 pages. I also read there was a very down to earth person and he had a passion for his children." The couple had been separated for six years, though still legally married, when Wayne died in 1979 at the age of 72.
Pilar is now a painter who usually portrays female subjects. "I started with faces and I realized that I was no good at painting men," she recalled. "I wanted to, but it wasn't for me. The only one that I liked to paint was my husband, John Wayne... Duke was so unique. Such a wonderful heart. Such a patient man. I just could never love anybody like I love him."
Aissa Wayne didn't think her father was a perfect hero
In 1956, Aissa Wayne was born to John Wayne and Pilar Wayne. As a child, Aissa had roles in four of her father's movies: "The Alamo," "The Comancheros," "Donovan's Reef," and "McLintock!" Outside of acting, Aissa appeared in two documentaries about her father: an episode of the television series "Hollywood Greats" and "John Ford: Dreaming The Quiet Man." While Aissa rarely appeared on the big screen, she remains connected to the film industry. She married Scott Conrad, who won the Academy Award for Best Film Editing for his work on the original "Rocky."
In her 1991 memoir, "John Wayne: My Father," Aissa said she initially idolized Wayne but came to have a more nuanced view of him. She recalled her attitude toward him evolving when she was in her early 20s, and he was in the final stages of his life. "Now I am 23, and he and I have never been closer," she wrote. "I hate that it took so long, but I believe I am finally seeing him clearly. My father is vast, endearing, courageous, caring, tenacious, and vital. Still, he is not the faultless hero who strode through my early childhood. He has deep fears of his own. He has demons, self-doubt, and towering rage. John Wayne is not invincible, and soon he will not be around to protect me."
However, Aissa preferred to see her father as a human being. "Still, learning the truth has also made me love my father harder, the father who exists, not the image we once both created, then clung to so fiercely together for so many years," she revealed. "Even more than I once loved that dream, I love my real father with all his imperfections."
Ethan Wayne was named after a character from one of the greatest movies of all time
Ethan Wayne is the child of John Wayne and Pilar Wayne. He was born in 1962. Ethan was named after Wayne's character in the film "The Searchers." "The Searchers" was one of Wayne's favorites among his own films, and it's widely considered one of the greatest movies of all time.
In an interview with johnwayne.com, Ethan recalled the time his father let him stay home from school for a week so the two could bond on set. "Ethan's nine and I want to be with him," Wayne wrote in a note. "He'll be fourteen before I know it and something happens. They start to drift away and they don't come back until they're thirty. At thirty, they realize what fatherhood is. My oldest boys are in their thirties now, and they've come back. But with Ethan, I won't be there when he's thirty, so I've got to love him now.." Sadly, Wayne was right — he died when Ethan was only 17 years old.
Ethan acted alongside his father in "Big Jake." During a 2022 interview with HistoryNet.com, Ethan discussed the making of the film. "Growing up, I was on location all the time, but really wasn't a part of the team," he recalled. "On 'Big Jake' I was on the team. I loved the whole cast, and it was an amazing experience." While Ethan acted in "Big Jake," he might be most notable for his stunt work. Unlike actors who lied about doing their own stunts, Ethan was a stuntman for some major cult classics: "Blues Brothers," "The Return of the Living Dead," and "Red State." The latter was helmed by the famous independent film director Kevin Smith.
Marisa Wayne's favorite memory of her dad involves fake ghosts
Marisa Wayne was born in 1966. She is the youngest daughter of John Wayne and Pilar Wayne. Unlike some of her siblings, she is not an actor. However, she has occasionally appeared in a few unscripted television series, such as "Hollywood Greats" and "Home & Family."
During an interview with johnwayne.com, Marisa recalled a prank her father pulled while filming "Brannigan" in the United Kingdom. At the time, the Wayne family was staying in a large home in London. "He put [Aissa Wayne] and her friends on the top level, saying [the house] was haunted," she recalled. "In the middle of the night, he would go up there and move stuff around and tilt paintings on the wall, to make it look like there was a ghost doing all this. She would come tearing down the stairs, telling us all of this, and he'd just roll his eyes, saying she was imagining things. Then, he'd give me a quick wink." In a separate interview with johnwayne.com, Marisa said this was her favorite memory of her father. This stay in London was one of many times Wayne brought family members along while shooting a film on location.
Marisa was asked what she would ask her father if she could speak with him one last time. "I don't know," she replied. "I would just like to be with him and watch the sunset and hold his hand. I wish he knew my kids, but there is nothing I feel the need to ask him because he demonstrated so much through his work and lifestyle and excellent parenting."