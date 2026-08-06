Quote Of The Day By Sam Elliott: 'You Don't Walk Away From...'

Relationships aren't easy, especially as seasons change and you grow older. But the crux of Sam Elliott's quote is that partners need to choose each other every day and not let obstacles break them apart. Of course, Elliott is likely referring to obstacles that are within reason rather than abusive or toxic relationships. For healthy relationships to stay alive, you must work together to stay together.

The "1883" cast member and his partner Katharine Ross had been married for 31 years at the time of the 2015 interview, so he would have a good idea of the difficulties of marriage and what it takes to keep a relationship alive. Before Elliott and Ross married, Ross was married four other times, and each of those relationships ended in divorce. In fact, she was married when she met "The Big Lebowski" actor in 1978 on the set of "The Legacy." Ross and Elliot's long marriage is a sign that both parties were willing to stay together, in sickness and in health. Other celebrities have given similar advice, including Dr. Phil McGraw, and one way he keeps his spark alive with Robin McGraw is with good communication skills during disagreements. Perhaps hard work is the one true secret to a long marriage.