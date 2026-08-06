Quote Of The Day By Sam Elliott: 'You Don't Walk Away From...'
The best advice about love and relationships seems to come from people who have had long-lasting romantic partnerships. Sam Elliott was born in Sacramento, California, on August 9, 1944, and grew up across the West Coast in Oregon and Washington before returning to California to become an actor. Elliott told AARP magazine in 2015 that his father was not too keen on the career path: "My father once said, 'You haven't got a snowball's chance in hell in Hollywood.'" But Elliott proved him wrong.
Elliott, a '70s heartthrob and "Landman" icon, has had a long and successful career, appearing in numerous Westerns and other genre films and TV series since the 1960s. But his biggest success is his relationship with Katharine Ross. Elliott and Ross have been married for over forty years, and share one daughter, Cleo Rose Elliott. If anyone knows how to keep a relationship until you're old and gray, it's Elliott, which is why he's the quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Sam Elliott
"We have a common sensibility, but we also work at being together. You work past the s***; you don't walk away from it. That's how relationships last," Sam Elliott told AARP magazine about his relationship with Katharine Ross. While a relationship may start with attraction, or common hobbies or personalities, what maintains the relationship is the agreement that both partners will put in effort to stay in it.
Deeper Meaning of Sam Elliott's Quote — Relationships last through hard work
Relationships aren't easy, especially as seasons change and you grow older. But the crux of Sam Elliott's quote is that partners need to choose each other every day and not let obstacles break them apart. Of course, Elliott is likely referring to obstacles that are within reason rather than abusive or toxic relationships. For healthy relationships to stay alive, you must work together to stay together.
The "1883" cast member and his partner Katharine Ross had been married for 31 years at the time of the 2015 interview, so he would have a good idea of the difficulties of marriage and what it takes to keep a relationship alive. Before Elliott and Ross married, Ross was married four other times, and each of those relationships ended in divorce. In fact, she was married when she met "The Big Lebowski" actor in 1978 on the set of "The Legacy." Ross and Elliot's long marriage is a sign that both parties were willing to stay together, in sickness and in health. Other celebrities have given similar advice, including Dr. Phil McGraw, and one way he keeps his spark alive with Robin McGraw is with good communication skills during disagreements. Perhaps hard work is the one true secret to a long marriage.
More Quotes from Sam Elliott
- " ... I think that anybody who makes a living off some passion that they were bit by early on in life is very, very fortunate."
- "I understand lost love, and I think that can destroy a man more than anything if it was a deep love that is lost somehow."
- "Even if it's just a little more, always do a little more than it's expected of you."
- "If you trust somebody, odds are you are going to get the truth."
- "My security comes from the fact that I've never done a job for money."