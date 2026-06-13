The Transformation Of Sam Elliott: From '70s Heartthrob To Landman Icon

Most people know Sam Elliott as the stoic, and often wise, cowboy archetype. His characters always seem to know when to speak and when to stay quiet, so when he actually talks, everyone listens. It doesn't hurt that his voice fits that image as well. Elliott's smoky way of talking is so iconic that Bradley Cooper sought to imitate it for his directorial debut in "A Star Is Born," which inspired a plot point in the film. After working with a voice coach to create Elliot's sound, Cooper had to convince Elliott to play his older brother in the movie. In an interview with USA Today, Elliott said, "It was weird" to hear Cooper imitating his voice so well, but it convinced him to join the project.

Elliott has been acting professionally since the 1970s. He's played many types of people, from a sketchy bouncer to a hippie working in local government. Most recently, the actor has cemented himself in the Taylor Sheridan TV universe, playing T.L. Norris, the estranged father of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris, in the hit series "Landman." To be honest, Sam Elliott is kind of sexy at any age, but let's take a look at how he went from a heartthrob playing a lifeguard to his iconic role in "Landman."