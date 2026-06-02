How Dr. Phil & His Wife Robin Keep Their Spark Alive After Decades Of Marriage

Dr. Phil McGraw, the talk show host and former psychologist, and his wife, Robin McGraw, have been married longer than they have been famous. The couple met through Dr. Phil's sister, around the time the host was getting a divorce from his first wife, and they began dating roughly in 1973. In 2019, Robin told "It's Love" from Yahoo Life that Dr. Phil was not particularly friendly when he first saw her in his house, but their romance still developed until they got married in 1976.

Since then, they've been inseparable, despite facing numerous divorce rumors over the years. When Dr. Phil got his own show, Robin would make numerous appearances, showing their devoted love for each other to millions. Dr. Phil and Robin became bestselling authors and cofounded a media platform, though the latter filed for bankruptcy in 2025. They also had two sons together, Jay and Jordan, who each grew up, got married, and had two children of their own.

Through all of this, their spark remained strong as ever. In 2014, Robin revealed her secret to a healthy marriage in an interview with New You (via USA Today). "One thing that I've always done from the moment I met Phillip is flirt with him — always flirt!" she said. "One piece of advice I'd tell women: Learn what your husband considers flirting and learn what makes your husband happy."