How Dr. Phil & His Wife Robin Keep Their Spark Alive After Decades Of Marriage
Dr. Phil McGraw, the talk show host and former psychologist, and his wife, Robin McGraw, have been married longer than they have been famous. The couple met through Dr. Phil's sister, around the time the host was getting a divorce from his first wife, and they began dating roughly in 1973. In 2019, Robin told "It's Love" from Yahoo Life that Dr. Phil was not particularly friendly when he first saw her in his house, but their romance still developed until they got married in 1976.
Since then, they've been inseparable, despite facing numerous divorce rumors over the years. When Dr. Phil got his own show, Robin would make numerous appearances, showing their devoted love for each other to millions. Dr. Phil and Robin became bestselling authors and cofounded a media platform, though the latter filed for bankruptcy in 2025. They also had two sons together, Jay and Jordan, who each grew up, got married, and had two children of their own.
Through all of this, their spark remained strong as ever. In 2014, Robin revealed her secret to a healthy marriage in an interview with New You (via USA Today). "One thing that I've always done from the moment I met Phillip is flirt with him — always flirt!" she said. "One piece of advice I'd tell women: Learn what your husband considers flirting and learn what makes your husband happy."
Dr. Phil and his wife never fight, according to Robin McGraw
Another part of Dr. Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw's relationship that some might find strange is that they never fight. Robin told New You that she learned this from her parents, who did not shout at each other, and shared with Dr. Phil that she wanted the same thing for her own relationship. "He got it and has never raised his voice around me. We don't fight," she said (per USA Today). In 2023, Dr. Phil said on his talk show that he and his wife also agreed that they wouldn't bring up divorce when they're disagreeing. "That's threatening somebody with something, and unless you mean it, if you mean it, do it," he said.
In another interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2018, Dr. Phil also said that his biggest tips for married couples are to settle problems immediately and to communicate your feelings clearly in an argument. "So what you do is make it your goal 'I just want you to hear me. I just want you to understand me and then do with that what you will,'" he added. "When you do that, you find that the other person tends to come to your direction a whole lot more than if you're pounding your point until they agree with you."