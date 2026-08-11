The '80s Role Denzel Washington Never Wanted To Give Up

Although he's mainly known as a film actor, Denzel Washington has explored almost every acting medium. From Broadway plays to cartoon voice acting and television, there is no question about Washington's acting abilities. One of Washington's lesser known projects was his role on the medical TV series "St. Elsewhere," and apparently he liked it so much that he once said it was a role he'd never give up.

In a 1985 interview with The Washington Post, Washington explained that he was grateful for his recurring role on "St. Elsewhere." "The television series has been very good to me. I do want to expand creatively, but they're going to have to kick me out," he said. At the time, it was still early in Washington's acting career, but since he had once been a pre-med student (though Denzel ultimately studied journalism and drama in school), it makes sense that he enjoyed playing a TV doctor.

Sadly, the series was eventually canceled in 1988, but the timing ended up working out well for Washington. He landed the role of Private Trip in the 1989 film "Glory," which skyrocketed Washington's career. It also led to his very first Oscar win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.