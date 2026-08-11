The '80s Role Denzel Washington Never Wanted To Give Up
Although he's mainly known as a film actor, Denzel Washington has explored almost every acting medium. From Broadway plays to cartoon voice acting and television, there is no question about Washington's acting abilities. One of Washington's lesser known projects was his role on the medical TV series "St. Elsewhere," and apparently he liked it so much that he once said it was a role he'd never give up.
In a 1985 interview with The Washington Post, Washington explained that he was grateful for his recurring role on "St. Elsewhere." "The television series has been very good to me. I do want to expand creatively, but they're going to have to kick me out," he said. At the time, it was still early in Washington's acting career, but since he had once been a pre-med student (though Denzel ultimately studied journalism and drama in school), it makes sense that he enjoyed playing a TV doctor.
Sadly, the series was eventually canceled in 1988, but the timing ended up working out well for Washington. He landed the role of Private Trip in the 1989 film "Glory," which skyrocketed Washington's career. It also led to his very first Oscar win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
The 80s was an important decade for Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington is best known for his 90s-2000s roles, but he was actually pretty active during the 80s as well. Besides the previously mentioned recurring role on "St. Elsewhere," Washington also appeared in several films and made-for-TV movies. Some of those notable projects include 1986's "Power" and 1987's "Cry Freedom." "Cry Freedom" earned Washington his first Oscar nomination ever for his role as Steve Biko.
The 1980s also marked the beginning of Washington's relationship with Sidney Poitier. The two legendary actors became close friends instead of just acting colleagues after Poitier saw Washington perform in "A Soldier's Play" off-Broadway. Their friendship was a key connection for Washington, as Portier offered advice and guidance on how to approach his career. In that way, the 80s were a key decade for Washington's career, even if it's not considered to be his peak era. Add in that Washington also got married to Pauletta Washington in the 80s, and it really feels like all of the actor's success can be traced back to the foundation he built then.