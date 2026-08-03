Suri Noelle, 20, Comes Out Of Hiding & Looks More Like Mom Katie Holmes Than Ever

Suri Noelle is dipping her toes in the family business. After months without public appearances, Suri was photographed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvavia on August 1, where she is showing off her acting chops. The 20-year-old looks to be enjoying summer break from college, while also looking like the spitting image of her mom, Katie Holmes.

Suri Cruise spotted for first time since legally severing ties with dad Tom https://t.co/c06CNuWEbm pic.twitter.com/sgmIPM3v5X — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2026

In July, Suri caught the public's attention when reports confirmed she'd officially changed her name from Suri Cruise to Suri Noelle, ditching her last link to estranged dad Tom Cruise by embracing the middle name she shares with her famous mom. Now, Suri's using her preferred name to make a name for herself.

The Carnegie Mellon University student was photographed outside of the Trust Arts Education Center, where she was starring in "Midsummer!," an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Suri looked summery and laidback on the day of her show's final performance. She wore white, wide-leg pants with a purple geometric-patterned tank top. She styled the relaxed look with black flats and small braids in her long, brunette locks. While it's long been clear that Suri is Holmes' mini-me, now that she's all grown up, she's looking more like her mom than ever.