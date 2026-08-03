Suri Noelle, 20, Comes Out Of Hiding & Looks More Like Mom Katie Holmes Than Ever
Suri Noelle is dipping her toes in the family business. After months without public appearances, Suri was photographed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvavia on August 1, where she is showing off her acting chops. The 20-year-old looks to be enjoying summer break from college, while also looking like the spitting image of her mom, Katie Holmes.
Suri Cruise spotted for first time since legally severing ties with dad Tom https://t.co/c06CNuWEbm pic.twitter.com/sgmIPM3v5X
— New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2026
In July, Suri caught the public's attention when reports confirmed she'd officially changed her name from Suri Cruise to Suri Noelle, ditching her last link to estranged dad Tom Cruise by embracing the middle name she shares with her famous mom. Now, Suri's using her preferred name to make a name for herself.
The Carnegie Mellon University student was photographed outside of the Trust Arts Education Center, where she was starring in "Midsummer!," an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Suri looked summery and laidback on the day of her show's final performance. She wore white, wide-leg pants with a purple geometric-patterned tank top. She styled the relaxed look with black flats and small braids in her long, brunette locks. While it's long been clear that Suri is Holmes' mini-me, now that she's all grown up, she's looking more like her mom than ever.
Suri Noelle is ready to be a star in her own right
It's safe to guess that Suri Noelle has been enjoying college life in Pittsburgh since she chose to spend her time off in the city performing. Her stint onstage comes between her sophomore and junior years. At the start of her Carnegie Mellon University career, Suri was reportedly considering studying fashion. She has since decided on the college's School of Drama, where she's majoring in musical theatre. While her choice to formally focus on musical theatre may be relatively new, she has experience on the stage. As a senior in high school, she starred in her school play as Morticia Addams in "The Addams Family: The Musical."
With a mom like Katie Holmes, Suri will certainly have plenty of connections in show business. In fact, Holmes already featured her daughter's singing voice in her films "Alone Together" and "Rare Objects." And her mom isn't the only one helping her career take off. Her recent performance in "Midsummer!" is taking her places, too — the U.K., to be exact. She's headed to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe to perform the show for the next few weeks. From the sound of it, we'll be seeing a lot more of Suri on the stage in the future.