What Suri Cruise's College Life Is Like Since Moving To Pittsburgh
For children of public figures, school can be a rare opportunity to pursue their interests and social lives without being seen solely as "so-and-so's child." Of course, it's easier for some than others. At college, Suri Cruise has achieved what Barron Trump can't: They're both entering their sophomore years in 2025, but Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter has the luxury of privacy, while the first son needs Secret Service agents on constant guard at all times. At Pittsburgh's prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, Suri Noelle (Suri has ditched her last name, her final link to estranged dad Tom Cruise) is just another student free to roam the campus grounds or catch a bus to Pittsburgh without being trailed by paparazzi.
Though not many specific details about Suri's college life have made the rounds — a good thing, really — there are still a few conclusions we can draw regardless. Her housing situation may be different now, for instance. According to the Carnegie Mellon website, students are required to live in campus housing their first year; after that, they can opt to live either on- or off-campus. For the sake of convenience, Suri is likely staying in one of the many upperclassman residence hall options, which range from large complexes to cozier spaces like the Roselawn Apartments, which accommodate just five students each.
The incumbent sophomore may opt for a single bedroom, or perhaps she has a friend or two with whom she can share a larger space. No matter which Suri chooses, her famous father, who's footing the bill for her education, will have to dig pretty deeply into his pockets; a year in Carnegie Mellon housing runs from $11,000 to over $15,000 per year (we're guessing Suri doesn't have any "Mission: Impossible" posters on her walls).
Suri Cruise's classes will surely keep her busy
Nowadays, Tom Cruise may have an estranged relationship with his daughter Suri Cruise, but the action star still must be proud that she's studying at one of the top colleges in the country (neither he nor ex-wife Katie Holmes holds a college degree). Suri is clearly no slouch when it comes to academics either; admission to Carnegie Mellon University is highly competitive — only 12 percent of applicants get accepted every year — and most incoming students boast SAT scores in the low 700s and above. On one Reddit thread, current and former students alike agreed that the work is rigorous and time-consuming, and that students tend to obsess over their GPAs. One graduate commented, "Many folks at CMU pin their identity and sense of self-worth on grades, and have done so their whole lives." However, another countered, "Our classes are meant to be challenging[;] if they weren't then CMU would have no weight at all."
Other users mentioned that the workload tends to lighten after sophomore year, though. Those who make it to graduation have a strong chance of landing a good job, particularly in science and technology. In her limited spare time, Suri has her choice of extracurricular activities from which to choose too. If she's into sports, CMU has a range of varsity teams, including basketball, volleyball, track and field, and swimming. There's also a club for practically any interest: Filmmaking, music, dance (ballroom, K-POP, Indian, etc.), beer brewing, juggling, cosplay, and lots more. Suri may have joined one of the 10 sororities on campus to guarantee her social life, though no paparazzi have managed to photograph her in an Alpha Chi Omega or Tri-Delt sweatshirt.
Will Suri Cruise be following her in famous parents' footsteps?
As a sophomore, Suri Cruise will be declaring her major sometime around Spring 2026. Though Carnegie Mellon is renowned for its science program, she's reportedly focusing on the school's equally acclaimed School of Drama, to study acting and music. Suri is in good company: Famous graduates of the program include Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, and Zachary Quinto. Plenty of Broadway stars have called CMU home too: "Hamilton's" Leslie Odom Jr. and Renée Elise Goldsberry, Megan Hilty ("Death Becomes Her") and Sutton Foster (who's currently dating Hugh Jackman), to name just a few. Plus, Suri already has a head start, having attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and recorded vocals for two of her mom's films, "Alone Together" and "Rare Objects."
CMU puts on several major dramatic productions over the course of the academic year, ranging from Shakespeare to lavish musicals to original works. Some shows feature only juniors and seniors, so Suri's options will gradually expand in the coming years, but there will still be plenty of opportunities for Suri to show her stuff in the meantime. She could also join Scotch 'n' Soda Theatre, a campus group featuring entirely student-written and produced plays and musicals.
Whatever her future holds, Suri must be enjoying this taste of independence. In 2024, Katie Holmes told Town & Country magazine, "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."