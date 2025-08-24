What Suri Cruise's College Life Is Like Since Moving To Pittsburgh

For children of public figures, school can be a rare opportunity to pursue their interests and social lives without being seen solely as "so-and-so's child." Of course, it's easier for some than others. At college, Suri Cruise has achieved what Barron Trump can't: They're both entering their sophomore years in 2025, but Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter has the luxury of privacy, while the first son needs Secret Service agents on constant guard at all times. At Pittsburgh's prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, Suri Noelle (Suri has ditched her last name, her final link to estranged dad Tom Cruise) is just another student free to roam the campus grounds or catch a bus to Pittsburgh without being trailed by paparazzi.

Though not many specific details about Suri's college life have made the rounds — a good thing, really — there are still a few conclusions we can draw regardless. Her housing situation may be different now, for instance. According to the Carnegie Mellon website, students are required to live in campus housing their first year; after that, they can opt to live either on- or off-campus. For the sake of convenience, Suri is likely staying in one of the many upperclassman residence hall options, which range from large complexes to cozier spaces like the Roselawn Apartments, which accommodate just five students each.

The incumbent sophomore may opt for a single bedroom, or perhaps she has a friend or two with whom she can share a larger space. No matter which Suri chooses, her famous father, who's footing the bill for her education, will have to dig pretty deeply into his pockets; a year in Carnegie Mellon housing runs from $11,000 to over $15,000 per year (we're guessing Suri doesn't have any "Mission: Impossible" posters on her walls).